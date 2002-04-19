I regularly visit your site (nepalitimes.com) and it is wonderfully updated. Your reporting and columns are original and analytical as well as the columns. CK Lal's State of the State columns are masterpieces of style and content. Would it be possible to add the e-mail addresses of your columnists so we can directly correspond with them? Most journals in the west now provide such a platform for readers' feedback directly to authors.



Santanu Upadhyaya

London





Published on Apr 19, 2002