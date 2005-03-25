We share a cage, a cliff,a country. A diminishing grounddraws us in as it sinksand surrounds. Walls stand,roofless, sky-lights for the damnedBlood runs dry. The stains,a script (The literate overlookthis spine-broken book) where each villagefades, mist-drawn, West to East,all land in between, tea-stained linestorn from a map. ScratchesScrawls. Mouth-curdled squawkdies down to a dissentingmurmur, a curse hot in the ears,ready to be heard. "Wounds won't heal,this script cannot not be read"It's never timeAnd so it adds upLife subtracted from lifeA hurried high kick, dead onYour name, a child's name,your child's face, a leg, an.Killing foretells the necessary crimeBetrayal will do, or simply being thereCinched bones snapShe who can't walk off, set free"Hands full" has a hurricane in mind"Start over" pretends just thatMoonlit stone lanterns, darkened,lead the way. Far below,hunched, haughty, the heedless hillsOn their backs, dead weight,discarded lives. In a gashed eyea candle flickersDrawn down deepwithin the fist, what flame existscannot reach us. Charred, the ceiling,the lived-in roomsCharred, the palms, the healing bonesLand pocked with beautyBody with painWayne Amtzis Kathmandu 10/04Reported daily:Whereabouts unknownReported daily:Consequences sufferedReported daily:Maimed and killedReported daily:Intimidation and rapeReported daily:Forcible recruitmentReported daily:Severely beatenReported daily:Do not Do notReported dailyImplement ImplementReported daily:Immediately ceaseReported daily:Immediately haltReported daily:Abide by AbideConcurrently reported toThe committee to investigateThe committee to resurrectThe committee to punishThe committee for the end of daysSubsequently tabledto the sub-committee for forced displacementthe sub-committee for loss of limbsthe sub-committee for vulnerabilitythe sub-committee for disappearancethe sub-committee for sleepless nightsthe sub-committee for endless dazeFinally and ultimatelyto be forwarded with recommendationsto the Committee For Daily ReportsFormerly known as the committeeFor What's To Be DoneWayne Amtzis Kathmandu February 05Purna Bahadur VaidyaInto a gully water flows,scratching the wall-skin all around,indifferently ripplingSuddenlytrapped tigercaged birdit shivers.excited ripples,trembling body,slowly it thinsand flattensAnxious, limited, bound,fearful of desiccation-a revolutionaryenduring a life sentenceFree flying birds his heart ascend!His very dream. a stream's ongoing forceBut bound by rock hard limitsnecessity stands. Water caught in a riftcurtailed by mountains and hillscannot fly nor flowA lump. Immovable fleshIts time-borne current lost withinAs pining birds peck at water,aroused, trembling, and yetagain, sleep presses downsilence stills, he foregoes his goalFinally from that dry hard enclavethere's nothing to attainNo free man's fate,unless from the depthsan upheaval.sends him forthTranslated by Wayne Amtzis with the authorA sudden mountain slams the brakesA twenty-year siege comes down tospeeds up/ drags outThe hesitant never chooseChaste walls chastenedclose in. Weeds among the rubbleCity in ruins. A dwarf speciespushes through. I, splinter.the word gash festersThe wide-open, pinpointed,a finger-touch away,splattered kill. A mess of hacks,guts stuffed backNothing here, so they leavebehind lessFar-flung failure intact,quarry-faced futurelong due, rent earth and landslides,stacked tiresand sling shot stonedemark a grotesque range,a battered divideBetween sever and seal,shape and shatter, a fetish of talksIn dissonant halls,voices cast out, bodies mauledAd(mired) in beauty,your mountains, monuments;your faces, defacedYour vision a dredged pool of lightYour fortified refugea ravished valley. The relinquishedheart of the MandalaCan't you see what is happening?The sign ahead veersThe sharp sudden one step moretrips you up. You're thething to be had, the naught to be done in,the zip to be zappedThat unguarded moment when wecould have. All around now,closing in. Tongues thickened with deceitEscape rutted with delayThere's no space left in the all-aloneThroats constrict. Walled-in,walls fall. Everything's taken from youDespair got you by/ Pain's all that's leftAt the court of the deprivedand vanquished,the un-judged deliver their verdictNo one suffers here (They insist)No one will speak of this(There's nothing to be spoken of)Until you can speakfor yourself(This they fear)Endure!Wayne Amtzis Kathmandu March 05For the tiniest refuge,the waters moveHastily running night and daydespite jungle and hillsFinding a place of restwhere its whole selfcan stay, there it calmly abides,its restless waves asleepBut, in my land, (harbored and held highby mountains and icy peaks)there is no placeto remainCruel hills and steepcliffs pushing down, allow no rest,banishing it to the lowlandsForced out of its native realmfor a foreign landSo, rubbing earthly dust onto its chest,it leaves its own placeweeping,weeping,exhausted in the ocean of sacrificefor no end,for nothing at allTranslated byWayne Amtzis with the author