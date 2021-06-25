Photo: BUDDHA AIR

A cabinet meeting on Tuesday has decided to reopen limited domestic flights. In the first phase, only 50% domestic flights will be allowed to operate. The government has also decided to allow 25 regular international airline flights from this week, starting with connections to and from Kathmandu to Doha, Istanbul, Dubai, Dammam, Kuwait City, Muscat, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Tokyo and Chengdu. The decision is expected to allow thousands of Nepali workers stranded in the Gulf, or who have not been able to return to their jobs to do so.