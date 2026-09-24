A total of Rs100 billion will be required to rebuild infrastructure damaged by the Bhote Kosi-Trisuli floods. The NDRRMA had submitted an initial requirement of Rs90 billion, but additional cost of drinking water and other infrastructure added up to Rs100 billion.

The reconstruction of flood damaged Pimalta-Jagaram suspension bridge in Nuwakot has been completed by the Department of Local Infrastructure Development completed the work and it plans to reconstruct 33 more bridges damaged by the floods.

The United States will be providing $31 million to provide flood relief to Nepal to rebuild bridges, infrastructure and for drinking water, sanitation, shelter and livelihood. The announcement was made in New York after Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal met US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker on Tuesday.