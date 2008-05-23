Fly yeti

flyyeti.com has opened its first sales shop in Kathmandu at Hattisar Road. The shop will provide extra customer service for bookings and visa assistance. Based in Kathmandu, Air Arabia's new venture in collaboration with Yeti Airlines offers flights to new destinations throughout South Asia, Central Asia, the Middle and the Far East.

Hansa experience

Home Furnishers has launched Hansa bathroom fittings from the Hansa Metallwerke AG Company, Germany. The products which come with a 10 year guarantee provided by the company are also certified in accordance with the ISO 9001. The prices range from Rs 6,390 to Rs 23,900.

Nepal Ice in UK

Sungold Brewery has recently exported local beer Nepal Ice to the UK. In 2006, it was launched in selected premium outlets of Kathmandu and other cities. The beer is brewed in Nepal with fine hops, water and barley malt and has an alcohol content of 5.5 percent.

Dream team winner

Pepsi has announced the first “Pepsi-Meet the dream team” winner. 28-year old Rahul Bajracharya of Samakhusi won Rs 100,000 through a lucky draw. He will also get to appear in a Pepsi ad.

New Himalayan branch

Himalayan Bank has opened its 17th branch in Nepalganj. The branch has an ATM, tele banking and various credit cards services. Amongst its other services are premium savings account, locker, home loan, auto loan and facilities loan.

Certified ICTC

ICTC has been conferred with ISO 2001:9000 certification. ICTC is the first company to be honoured with this prestigious certification in value added and liaison services in Nepal.