FNCCI elections

Kush Kumar Joshi (left) has been elected president of FNCCI. On 26 March, at FNCCI's 42nd Annual General Meeting, second vice-president Joshi won with 1,468 votes. Joshi's predecessor Chandi Raj Dhakal (right), had also contested the elections and got 1,348 votes. Krishna Prasad Tamrakar, Pradeep Jung Pandey and Bhaskar Rajkarnikar were elected vice presidents.

Real winner

The winner of Real's 'Guess the Real flavour of the week' contest is Deelasha Rana from Lamatar. The flavour for week four was pineapple. The contest is open to all and based on clues in advertisements, contestants have to guess the flavour of Real fruit juice.

Hurling Etihad

Etihad Airways will be sponsoring the Ireland Senior Hurling Championship as the official airline for the tournament. The sponsorship will last for two years. Starting 30 March, Etihad will also be conducting daily flights from Abu Dhabi to Dublin. Etihad flies to 45 destinations around the world and conducts four flights a week from Abu Dhabi to Kathmandu.

Canon Roadshow

Canon is presenting a roadshow of all its products. The roadshow wll be at Pashupati Plaza from 28-31 March, from 11AM-6.30 PM. All purchased cameras will come with one year warranty and will get gifts worth upto Rs 4,000.

NEW PRODUCTS

VIEW: Samsung has launched its multi-featured Samsung Easy View television series. The Easy View boasts five new features: channel minimiser, channel scheduler, channel grouping, half mute and music mode. Marketed by Him Electronics, the DNIe Easy View is available at every Samsung showroom.