Vija Srestha Sep 12, 2011

First of all would like to say thank you to a photographer ,who captured the beauty.It is not just houses,it is people,work done by people who have planted these beautiful unforgetable paddies with rice.I imagine green lucious paddies all over Nepal,farming is what most of Nepalese know how to do,why not use the knowledge country has .Support the farmers,build bridges,roads,give electricity for use of own people first,don't sell it out ,it is just money.When people will understand what real values are ,they will not leave the village or country in search of green pastures.It is right there,reachable ,breath of fresh air,soul in-riching experiences no one can find anywhere else like in your own country.Doing everyday errands we often take for granted people who have helped us have food on table everyday.The message however to all of us is that the urbanization process is so fast that soon we will not have free land around Kathmandu.However ,I would like to ask a question.Why are we surprised?It is a capital of Nepal and it is natural for people to move to more developed area of the country.What we need to remember that Kathmandu is not just the part of Nepal,it is the underdeveloped ,bare fields of the rest of the country what we should be worried about and that is where the main focus of any government of Nepal should be. Mr.Bhattarai,you like any other previous government, are taking the bull by the wrong place.I believe at the present you are solving only your parties and personal interests,as all the problems we have now is due to your parties more than ten year freedom of lawlessness.It is only an instrument in your hands to fullfil your parties dreams.Giving relief packages during festival season is just living in unnecessary luxury.It is the rest of the country and the rest of the year that is important ,you may solve your parties problems within a month and half,but for the rest of the country ,everyday life is what matters.