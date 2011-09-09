KUNDA DIXIT

BIKRAM RAI

KUNDA DIXIT

As urban pressure grows, settlements are encroaching on farms. There is less land to grow the food to feed a growing population. Urban sprawl is most visible in Kathmandu (third picture) but is also happening in Pokhara (top) and other metros like Banepa (middle). With land running out, developers are going vertical with a growth in high rise apartment construction.