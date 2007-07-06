FOOD FIRST

'The donor and NGO community need to view mental health as a human right for which all persons should have access to services...psychosocial counsellors are also needed.'

This is a self-serving piece of advice from a MD-PhD candidate ('All in the mind' #355) looking for a future jagir as a privileged provider. Drinking water, elementary schools, very basic health services, good roads, electricity, personal safety, and decent incomes would work miracles for the mental health of the Nepali people (which, despite ongoing disasters, is still probably still better than that of, say, the French people, a huge percentage of whom live under tranquilisers). These will be far more effective than 'transcultural psycho-social' advice, or anything of that kind.

This article illustrates well the deluge of NGO prescriptions that have submerged Nepal for decades, impeding instead of promoting the country's development. Everybody comes around for advice, full of theories often long rejected elsewhere in the world, feeding endless seminars in Kathmandu, all with the fine intention of 'helpi&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#̵'216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;g' 'poor Nepalis' who may actually teach us all lessons in resilience.

And if anyone in Nepal needs counselling, I'd say it is the politicians who suffer from many disorders including delusions of grandeur, acute paranoia, fits of self-destruction, violent anti-social behaviour, etc.

As for Jumla, it is food that they need first. It's all in the belly.

MR,

Paris

BAD THING

Indeed, the views expressed by Daniel Lak ('The next big bad thing', Here and There, #354) are true. We have nothing in the media except celebrities, war, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Let's hope, this type of journalism will be replaced.

Suman Pathak,

email