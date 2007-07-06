FOOD FIRST
'The donor and NGO community need to view mental health as a human right for which all persons should have access to services...psychosocial counsellors are also needed.'
This is a self-serving piece of advice from a MD-PhD candidate ('All in the mind' #355) looking for a future jagir as a privileged provider. Drinking water, elementary schools, very basic health services, good roads, electricity, personal safety, and decent incomes would work miracles for the mental health of the Nepali people (which, despite ongoing disasters, is still probably still better than that of, say, the French people, a huge percentage of whom live under tranquilisers). These will be far more effective than 'transcultural psycho-social' advice, or anything of that kind.
This article illustrates well the deluge of NGO prescriptions that have submerged Nepal for decades, impeding instead of promoting the country's development. Everybody comes around for advice, full of theories often long rejected elsewhere in the world, feeding endless seminars in Kathmandu, all with the fine intention of 'helpi&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#̵'216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;g' 'poor Nepalis' who may actually teach us all lessons in resilience.
And if anyone in Nepal needs counselling, I'd say it is the politicians who suffer from many disorders including delusions of grandeur, acute paranoia, fits of self-destruction, violent anti-social behaviour, etc.
As for Jumla, it is food that they need first. It's all in the belly.
MR,
Paris
BAD THING
Indeed, the views expressed by Daniel Lak ('The next big bad thing', Here and There, #354) are true. We have nothing in the media except celebrities, war, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Let's hope, this type of journalism will be replaced.
Suman Pathak,
email
Daniel Lak laments and asks why the world has become the way it is ('In the future', #355). Unfortunately, he is unable to see that the answer to his question looks back at him in the mirror. When secular man declared that 'God is Dead' some 150 years ago, they removed God as the standard and replaced Him with themselves. Now every man's behaviour is determined by his own personal idea of right and wrong, making one man's behaviour no more valid than the next.
So, when we see the greedy capitalist, the brutal dictator or the self-righteous journalist, all we see is the fruit of man worshiping at the altar of himself.
Stephen Knoble,
Kathmandu
NOT READY
Agreed that it is getting late for the political parties to prepare for the constituent assembly election ('Full speed ahead', Editorial, #355). But for what? Nepal has not yet formally entered into discussions about the future constitution and no political party is prepared to usher in a serious discussion. Opinion-building should be focussed on the future constitution and consensus should be built about that, and not seat distribution.
The media and civil society must put pressure on the political parties to come up with programs and policies to be included in the proposed constitution. A very good constitution was thrown into the rubbish bin by our political leaders and their parties. Sorry, it was not the king who destroyed it.
Kamal Kishor,
DAUGHTER QUEEN
While we are talking of women's empowerment, inclusion, and representation in Naya Nepal, I am surprised no one has followed up on the Ass's idea ('Burgher king', #354) to declare the daughter of the late Princess Shruti to be the next on the throne, if at all the monarchy is to continue. Why do we completely dismiss the one option part of the direct lineage of the late King Birendra and nominate Hridayendra who is, after all, a few steps removed?
Nepali Keti,
MONEY TALKS
I admire your paper's ethical stance, allowing a voice for all sides but siding with the common good. However, guys, please put your money where your intentions lie. Your prime advertising spots are consistently sold to alcohol and cigarette companies. You and your readers will be well aware that in terms of damage to health and social harmony, tobacco and alcohol consumption will soon contribute to more devastation in a year than has been caused by eleven years of conflict. Set an example please!
Ken Woods,