FORGET-ME-NOT

Prashant Jha is right ('Forget-me-not', #480). He has correctly pointed out the Kathmandu mindset and attitude towards the emerging generation in the Madhes.

I think the coming year 2010 will be very tough for the country as a whole, the disputes within the CA and the Madhes in particular. Despite the weakening of MJF and TMDP, the Madhesi middle class and local-level opinion makers are still hostile towards Kathmandu, the big three parties, and the conservative bureaucracy and security sectors. While they are divided on the issue of federalism, they are unanimous in the appeal for greater inclusiveness within the state mechanism and security sectors. Yet nobody seems willing to give them anything.

Tula Narayan Shah

BEING MUGALI

She is working hard for her family, instead of retiring from work altogether ('Being Mugali', #480). Nepal's elderly really do have it bad. Don't they deserve the same rights as elderly people around the world? Why isn't the government doing anything?

Saroj Gurung

FRIENDS LIKE THESE

For better or for worse, the Nepali Army (NA) has been the only institution in the country that has remained intact and functional throughout Nepali history. In my view, it has been able to achieve such a feat because it has allied with and co-opted the prevailing powers - first the Shah kings, then the Rana oligarchs, and then the Shah kings again. Indeed, the NA is the weathervane of Nepali politics. The fact that the NA refused to co-opt the Maoists and instead turned to foreign powers shows the sheer influence those powers have. So much then for Mr. CK Lal's wish that Nepali democracy must be home-grown ('Friends like these', #480).

Gaule hero

MAN IN A HURRY

Dr. Bhattarai has it right ('Man in a hurry', #480). It's embarrassing that Nepal's ruled by the same leaders we threw out of power not so long ago. My blood boils to think that I flew here all the way from the US to vote in the CA elections.

Yanpras