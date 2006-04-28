

KIRAN PANDAY

On Monday night when King Gyanendra restored parliament, we as a nation actually went back four years to 22 May 2002. So it is hard to say why we are celebrating.

Just go to the internet archives (nepalitimes.com) to read #95 of this paper and check out the country's state that week four years ago. Deuba and Koirala were at each other's throats even while the Maoists had just escalated the war by attacking the army.

Deuba had just dissolved the house to save his own skin from a Koirala onslaught and we wrote in this space: 'Once more, we are made to pay for the tiny minds and large egos of our politicians. Once more the nation is held hostage by their myopia. The dissolution of parliament, the November elections are just outer manifestations of infighting in the ruling party.'

That was how parliament was run the last time we saw it. On Friday, it reconvenes and the same faces are back. How is it going to be different this time? Have our politicians really learnt their lessons? It is difficult to be optimistic. Yet, we must be because the alternatives are worse.

The first order of business is to pass a resolution on a constituent assembly to fulfil the parties' pledge to the Maoists-this is the roadmap to convince the comrades to join multiparty politics.

This is important because without removing loopholes in the constitution that allow for royal mischief, we will keep going round and round in circles and need a street uprising every 10 years.

But constituent assembly elections won't happen for a bit, what are the honourable members going to do till then? We hope they won't get bogged down fighting for allowances and portfolios.

Here is an urgent checklist: reciprocate the Maoist ceasefire to create the atmosphere for a peace process to start, bring the army effectively under parliamentary control, halt all major purchases of military hardware and helicopters and use freed up funds to kickstart service delivery of health and education to all corners of the country.

Before the euphoria evaporates, people need to see immediate proof that democracy this time will mean an improvement in their lives.

Take it or leave it

WEB EXCLUSIVE | Posted on 21 April 2006

Without any of the three players realising it, the initiative for sorting out the mess has moved into the hands of the international community (read: India). If the exchanges between the two maharajahs last night fail to produce the desired result, we can expect more such visits in future. And next time it won't just be a mediation visit by Nepal's juwai saheb.

It is difficult to figure out what the king's game plan is and why someone with his reputation for astuteness isn't able to read the writing on the wall. In fact, it is looking more and more like there is a self-destructive streak lurking somewhere, a vindictive all-or-nothing mentality and a desire to settle scores by taking the kingdom down with him. It must be difficult even for Karan Singh and all the instructive Sanskrit slokas from the Mahabharata that he can recite one after another to rationalise with someone who is so bent on self-annihilation. We'd like to say that there is still time to change but the noose is tightening on the Ring Road.

An 18-hour curfew or the announcement of an emergency may prolong absolute rule for a while. But it can't extend the lifespan of the monarchy anymore. It's the much-reviled parliamentary parties, however, that have done the impossible. They have brought the Maoists to the negotiating table, mobilised the usually apathetic urban middle classes against absolute monarchy and enthused civil society. Now they have to do the impossible: design an exit strategy that takes care of everyone's concerns and builds a sustainable peace in the country.

Having got this far, the parties now need to grow beyond their public posturing and look for solutions, or prepare for the extreme crackdown scenario. How many people must the security forces kill before they have killed enough? Will the soldiers finally disobey orders and refuse to fire on unarmed demonstrators?

Whatever the outcome in the coming days, we just hope and pray that the price the country has to pay for one man's ego is not too high.