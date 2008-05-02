Freedom to rock

Sprite has introduced a new talent hunt called "Sprite band Challenge-Freedom to Rock". It's open to anyone aged 18 years who is in a band of between four and six members. The prize is Rs 100,000 and a chance to make your own music video. The 1st and 2nd runners up will receive Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively. Registration forms will be available online on cybersansar.com and fumantar.com.

Everest branch

Everest Bank Ltd opened its 25th branch in Narayangarh on 28 April. The branch will offer full banking services, including a "three-month plan". The plan will allow customers to open an account with a minimum of Rs 500, get a free debit card, 50 percent discount in the locker service charges for a year, 50 percent discount in processing and 0.5 percent discount in customer interest for three months.

Surya Nepal tour

Surya Nepal Pvt Ltd in association with Nepal Professionals Golfers' Association (NPGA) has launched the Surya Nepal Golf Tour 2008. All professional golf events to be played in Nepal will now come under the umbrella of the Surya Nepal Golf Tour. Six premier professional events have already signed up.