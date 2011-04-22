 

BIKRAM RAI

After many months of trying to be everything to everyone, Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal finally took the plunge during Wednesday's politburo meeting to follow the pragmatic line espoused by his rival, Baburam Bhattarai.

Dahal had been expressing his commitment to work with the other parties for 'peace and constitution' with the international community, while simultaneously appeasing his hardline colleagues by backing the 'people's revolt' line. 

Dahal's about turn seems to have lifted his notorious reputation for making contradictory statements and being an unreliable partner. "It is a positive step and will help to forge a political consensus," Shyam Shrestha, leftist political analyst, told Nepali Times.

Although the Kiran faction is not happy, Dahal's move will be welcomed by most of the 19,000 restless combatants in camps across the country who are uncertain about their future.

"Integration and peace is a simultaneous process and this proposal will expedite integration. There is a new hope for those living in the cantonments," PLA spokesperson Chandra Prakash Khanal (Baldev) said.

Dahal seems to have timed his announcement for the visit here by Indian External Affairs Minister, S M Krishna. The Maoists have blamed India for being the main obstacle to their rightful place in government, and Dahal probably hopes Krishna will take a positive message back to New Delhi that he can now be trusted.

Dahal aligning himself with Baburam Bhattarai could pave the way for a consensus government, but analysts say it will take more than this to convince the NC to join in. "We will not join as long as this government set up with a secret 7-point agreement between Prachanda and Jhalnathji is in place," NC chief-whip Laxman Ghimire said.
Dewan Rai