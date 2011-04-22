Vija Srestha Apr 22, 2011 Good day to everyone. It certainly is a positive news.My question however is still the same. What reasons or plans are behind such tactical change?Only actions taken and promises kept can be the measure of Mr.Dahal's ,Mr.Bhattarai's and Mr.Khanal's usefulness as leaders for the society. Yes,tactical change.I wonder ,why Mr.Khanal is out of pictures now?Was he a temporarily puppet figure? Lets make one thing clear.It was not Mr.Dahal's good will that made him take this tactical move.It was the pressure from the society. Lets also not forget that Mr.Dahal never turned away from his 'people's revolt' plan,however I give a benefit of doubt here and of course would be pleased to hear if that was his sincere wish .Mr.Dahal made a sound ,sincere judgement here ,as it only shows he is able as a leader to accept that to make critical decisions like this ,it is not just his word that matters in coming to final decision here,however I like to add.Mr.Dahal,that it is the people, not your personal choice or success or your will .Your prior actions and 7 point deal shows you are a pirate.People's revolt plan and 7 point deal are a proof of your piracy as it is still on the back burner,so his move is just tactical,however we can be positive about it,because for the first time public opinion and pressure has made a politician listen what people want in democratic society. Without doubts,7 point deal made by Mr.Dahal and Mr.Khanal must be scrapt,because if Mr.Dahal and Khanal doesn't do that,that only tells that they never had any plans for democratic society,as in democratic society all walks of the society participate ,everyone has a right to voice and a voice, but their deal is an unacceptable rubbery during bright daylight,a walk over our bodies without an ounce of respect to anyone in the society.Therefore ,we all need to be consistent in our actions,we know what steps must happen ,without fulfilling promises made to society ,there is no way we can twist or go around any of tactical moves of Mr.Dahal and therefore integration of PLA,scrap of 7 point deal, if we are counted as equal participants ,because 7 point deal doesn't accept as as equals. It is a use of power just without physical blows on one's body,but it is still a use of position on all people who do not agree and do not accept authoritarian regime. Let's also not forget Mr.Khanal's statement'...our final goal is Communist society' Completed constitution writing can only happen when the draft is presented to all walks of society and only then final copy of constitution can be printed . Making of road map by all the parties with involvement of professionals in the fields from all walks of the socciety then can be a step to our choice of leaders in the Ministries. Only then it is up to us who to chose as the leaders for each Ministry,as having many of the Ministers we have now,is no point as no one of them can take forward,because road map is not clear,they never presented one .We need to start from assessment of real situation and take it on as it is,with clear vision,earasing the blown up numbers of success,only then chairs of Ministries can be given to newly elected representatives by us for each of the Ministry. We need to make loud and clear that occupied chairs by the individuals now in the Ministries, is not our choice,it is a temporarily choice. We also need to make sure that our voices are printed and allowed in government newspapers as till now The Himalayan Times aborts any voice who doesn't praise the government actions,it is not keeping open mind and it is not letting people in .It needs to made loud and clear that we are society with voice.

jange Apr 22, 2011 The Nepali public is set to be fooled again. This little charade will be used to get yet more concessions from the other parties without the Maoists having to fulfill any of their obligations.

Nirmal Apr 22, 2011 It is left to be answered just two things by now: 1.Is it a short term tactic(like always); definately they have erased any violent struggle to achieve their political aim from their bible(P.S. I've no intention to hurt the christian community at all)? 2. Will Baidhya & Co. abide by the decision of the party majority as they've been forcing Baburam Bhattarai to do so right after Palungtar plenum? Consequently, the last question that would be formulated afterward is: Are there any normal maoist cadre and/or a leader -apart from Baburam and Prachanda now and their near and dear ones- here to respond these two simple and obvious things without using their antiquated vocabularies? The questions are simple however the response, perhaps or most surely we will not have, though we need them NOW to know who the real villains are.

Nirmal Apr 24, 2011 A party which wants to reserve the right to revolt in its political paper is not a political party favoring the system, it's without doubt an anti-system party. So, better Baidhya & Co. decides what sort of political party they want the UCPN Maoists to be called. An armed anti-system party or the largest political party of Nepal? Here, it is the matter of choice for the Maoists, Ladies and gentlemen.