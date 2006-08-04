You editorial, 'Super parliament' (#309), mentioned Grey Shirts, which led me to pen this little diatribe:



SHADES OF GRAY

Prologue:

Blown by the southerly winds

dark grey

clouds hover over the Himalaya

with thunderous lightning

and

torrential rain

ready to wash away the precious soil.

Act I:

Grey is the colour of choice

for the masses

Grey is hip

from the colour of hair to dresses

Grey is custom-tailored to differentiate

between a short-sleeved shirt

and

a full-sleeved tuck-in shirt

in a classless system.

Act II:

Grey is the badal

so are the whiskers

Grey strokes in the hair

faded by memories of a bygone era

Sita Ram

Sita Ram

Babu Ram

Babu Ram

Ram Ram

Hare Hare

Act III

Hot red fire

eventually becomes

kharani

that is swept away in the Bagmati.

Epilogue:

Black and White

makes

grey.

We are, but,

brown.

SN Singh,

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