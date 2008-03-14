Global leader

Aashmi Rana has been chosen by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader for 2008. Drawn from a pool of almost 5,000 candidates, 200-300 young leaders are chosen from all over the world as global leaders. Aashmi Rana is managing director of the Himali Pashmina Udhyog.

Two for Laxmi

Laxmi Bank has added two new branches at New Baneswor and Damak, their 12th and 13th Branch. The branch at New Baneswor will also house a corporate banking unit. Laxmi Bank has added four new branches in the current financial year and intends to add two more by mid July.

Ace and Visa

Ace Development Bank is now an associate member of Visa International. Ace can now issue Visa Debit cards and can also buy and sell American Express traveller's cheques. Ace has banking facilities in Kathmandu, Kirtipur and Birganj.

Banks in Pokhara

Citizens Bank International opened its fourth branch in Pokhara's New Road while Pokhara's Shangri-la bank opened its first branch in Dulegauda in the Tanahu district.

Share deal

Coca-Cola Sabco has sold 22 percent of its shares in Bottlers Nepal to Mutual Trading, a subsidiary of the Khetan Group. However, Coca-Cola Sabco still retains a majority controlling interest in Bottlers Nepal and has also announced the appointment of Saumindra Bhattacharya as its country manager.