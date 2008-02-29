Global standing

Dun and Bradstreet have issued an impact report and rating of 5A2 for Nabil Bank. This is the first time that a bank in Nepal has received an international rating. Dun and Bradstreet's 5A is a reflection of the size of the bank and 2 is the rating on a scale of 1 to 4, with 1 being the best. D and B, established in 1841, is a leading provider of business information.

Tracking

Etihad Crystal Cargo, a division of Etihad Airways, is introducing SMS tracking for its customers. The tracking system will enable customers to follow the status of their freight shipments worldwide via mobile phone. Etihad Airways is the national airline of the United Arab Emirates based in the UAE's capital, Abu Dhabi.

Beyond furniture

Fusion Furniture Solutions has opened up a showroom in Thapathali. The showroom will provide high quality furniture, carpets, flooring material, designer linen, LCD televisions and high end computers. Fusion is a member of the Golchha Organisation.

NEW PRODUCTS

PROTECTION: Nepal's first female condom, the V'Amour has just been introduced. The VA is made of latex and is lubricated but isn't spermicidal. The condom is available at pharmaceutical stores at Rs 120 per box.