NAYANTARA GURUNG KAKSHAPATI

The Goddess Durga for sale? Hardly a surprise. We've been purchasing take-home idols of all persuasions, dimensions and materials since we created god in our own image. The market for new (never mind old) idols is booming, and never more so than in the run-up to Dasain. Still, seeing Durga ensconced in the window display of a boutique catering to Nepal's expats was something of a surprise. The goddess is sitting pretty, as is the diminutive Ganesh in the corner. Here's to beginnings, prosperity and good over evil.