DEVAKI BISTA

While the western plains are getting back to normal, the violence in the eastern Tarai shows no signs of subsiding. Four more protesters were killed on Wednesday, bringing the total killed in the past month to 33. That evening, top leaders in Kathmandu invited dissatisfied groups for talks. Madhesi leaders met in Bhairawa on Thursday to demand withdrawal of the Army, implementation of past deals and treatment of wounded protesters.

The three parties must try harder to get dissidents on board before they pass the constitution. Symbolic gestures matter as much as meaningful concessions. An inclusive constitution that lays the foundation for a just and democratic Nepal is within grasp, but needs urgent confidence-building measures. The constitution should not be a document that pushes the country into another violent multi-ethnic conflict, but one that ensures true devolution for peace and prosperity.