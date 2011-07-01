DIWAKAR CHHETRI

An article in this newspaper in 2000 (#4) bemoaned the fact that Nepal bordered India's poorest state and asked: 'Is Nepal going the Bihar way?'

Bihar used to be a pejorative word, a collective noun that encapsulated everything that was wrong with India: inequality, injustice, insurgency and indigence. It was synonymous with crime, corruption and caste. Nepal was in the same boat, but somewhere deep inside we felt superior because we thought there was a place worse off than us. This was proven by the numbers of beggars on Thamel sidewalks, the scavengers on our dumpsites, the barbers from Darbhanga, vegetable vendors from Motihari and plumbers from Muzaffarpur.

How tables have turned. Unbeknownst to most Nepalis, Bihar is being rapidly transformed after the election of reformer chief minister Nitish Kumar in 2005. One indication of this is that the barbers, traders and plumbers have gone back to Bihar, not just from Kathmandu but from other parts of India as well. Haryana farmers now line up at railway stations in the harvest season with sacks of cash to grab Bihari farmhands as they get off trains.

After hitting bottom, Bihar had nowhere to go but up. For the past five years, the state has posted an annual 11 per cent growth even though its mineral-rich south had broken away. Nitish Kumar, a chela of great Indian socialist Jaya Prakash Narayan, has taken a four-fold path to uplift his state: crime, education, healthcare and roads. Massive investment in infrastructure has created jobs, and also improved connectivity to remote villages so that farm produce now has access to markets.

Because the best rate of return on investment is in educating girls, he is heavily subsidising female enrollment. He has ensured basic health services even in remote areas and is now working on a state-wide health insurance scheme. And he has taken crime and impunity head-on with a carrot-and-stick approach of cleaning up the judiciary and police.

When our reporters Anurag Acharya and Navin Jha interviewed Nitish Kumar earlier this week in Patna, the chief minister had just returned from a visit to China to woo investors. He admits there are huge challenges ahead. Like in Nepal, there is a backlog of neglect and social injustice to be addressed. But, as he says in our interview, "The task was enormous, but one had to start somewhere, and I stuck to basics."

With India's huge corruption scandals, there are those here who call India's democracy dysfunctional and warn the drafters of our new constitution not to use its blueprint. Bihar is an example of how elections can throw up enlightened and accountable rulers. Nitish Kumar was re-elected last year on performance in elections that were the freest, completely peaceful and had the highest-ever turnout of women voters. Bihar is proof that democracy is necessary for development, to ensure service delivery. But, as Nitish Kumar has shown, you have to also simultaneously tackle crime and corruption which can undermine gains.

For all those who despair about Nepal ever turning around, we can only say: if Bihar can do it so can we. Our leaders should stop promising Nepalis that they will turn this country into Switzerland or Singapore.

Is Nepal becoming another Bihar? Let's hope so.

When there is so much to do to catch up, progress can be slowBihar is on the right track, but it still has a long way to goThe Nitish Kumar government has indeed transformed Bihar in the last five years. But we have to de-construct this success story.