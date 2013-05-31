DIWAKAR CHETTRI

It’s not just a trend anymore. Going green is a necessity for sustainable living. Nepali Times is hosting its annual EcoFair on 5-7 June at the Nepal Academy premises in Kamaladi.

With more than 50 exhibitors and an expected 150,000 visitors, the fair has become a platform for renewable energy options for Nepal, sustainability ideas, practical and affordable ways to save energy. The Nepali Times EcoFair has also become an important event in the trade calendar for networking among green entrepreneurs, government agencies, innovators and the media.

EcoFair 2013 offers many ideas about sustainable lifestyles and workable examples of how to live with shortages of everything: from solar home lighting to biogas, electric vehicles, organic agriculture.