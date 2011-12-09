BIKRAM RAI

Armed riot police guard at a rally on Wednesday in Kathmandu. Held by a Buddhist organisation opposed to Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal leading a committee for the development of Lumbini.

Security has been tightened in Kathmandu ahead of the visit by Chinese premier Wen Jiaobao on 20 December.

Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai has steered a careful path between Nepal's giant neighbours, trying to allay their security concerns. India is worried about infiltration of Islamist organisations through the open border smuggling of fake Indian currency and even the activities of northeastern militants. Meanwhile, China has always been wary of free Tibet activists based in Kathmandu.

So far, Bhattarai has assured neighbours and the international community that his priority is to restore political stability by completing the peace and constitution process in the next few months. With Maoist camps being decommissioned, the next thing on his agenda is to lure the NC and UML into government, and complete the constitution by 30 May 2012.

http://yourlisten.com/channel/content/110311/Sushil_Koirala

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