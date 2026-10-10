Habitat for Humanity International’s new research Home at What Cost? , a global study of more than 30,000 people across 22 countries, found that 7 in 10 people surveyed in Nepal frequently struggle to pay for housing. This is more than twice the global rate of 34%. 70% of respondents also said that an unexpected setback could threaten their ability to remain housed. In addition, 72% of people surveyed said extreme weather made it difficult to feel safe where they live compared with a global rate of 30%. Meanwhile, 28% said they have delayed or avoided medical care because of housing-related financial pressures, compared with 13% across the countries surveyed.