

KIRAN PANDAY

Married at 13, Indira Sapkota was happy staying at home taking care of her family. Some 11 years and three children later, she decided to use the skills she learnt as a wife and mother to venture into the world of business. Her success changed her life-and the lives of thousands of other Nepalis.

Sapkota, now 68, remembers how empowered and independent she felt by simply having some money for herself. "It was when I started making profits that I understood how women can help their families," she remembers. She started bringing together small groups of women, training them to sew, make pickles and jam and to knit.

Not satisfied with just training a small circle of neighbours, she decided to scale up. Eight years ago she set up Bhotu-Indira Social Welfare Organisation (BISWO) which teaches women skills and other ways to make money. "The most encouraging part of my job is when people come to us for training from remote parts of Nepal and then go back and find their feet," she says.

Nepal Grihini Udyog is a spin-off of BISWO that makes handmade clothing. In its office, bhotos made from dambar kumari fabric, trousers, caps, maternity clothes, sweaters, aprons and tablecloths are neatly arranged in piles. It once employed more than 250 people and even exported to Japan, the US and France. Today, just over 25 people work here, another casualty of the political turmoil in the country. Strikes and bandas mean raw materials are not available and workers have a hard time getting to work.

Recently, BISWO opened a day centre in Dili Bajar for senior citizens. "Older people can come, relax and listen to bhajans. It helps pass their time easily and stay happier," says Sapkota as she prepares to leave for another meeting. On a recent visit to Gokarna she saw an empty building and decided to use it to open a primary school for children from low-income households. Today it is Shree Gram Sudhar Primary School in Baluwa village which is expanding with help from the Indian Embassy so it can accommodate more children.

She also dreams of turning the senior's day centre into a full-fledged senior's home one day. Says Indira: "I want be working and helping people until my body allows me, to me that is real happiness."

Mallika Aryal



Nepal Grihini Udyog clothes are sold under the AAD logo in department stores in Kathmandu.