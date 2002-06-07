HELP NEPAL Network, a charity supported by Nepalis living around the world, organised a HELP NEPAL Day simultaneously in the UK, Australia, Italy and Nepal last weekend, raising over ?2,000 for future projects. Established in 1999 to encourage Nepalis abroad to give back to the country, HELP NEPAL Network has raised some ?19,000 for charitable causes in Nepal and helped build schools and libraries in remote districts like Dolpa, Dang and Pyuthan, and organised health camps in Chitwan and Kathmandu.