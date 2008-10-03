Helping hands

Standard Chartered Bank has donated Rs 500,000 to the Finance Ministry to help flood victims in the Far West and East. The bank was also involved in the Sahayogi Hatharu initiative launched by the Annapurna Post, through which it provided a further Rs 200,000 to Kosi flood victims.

Nabil on top

Nabil recently held its AGM and announced that with the past 24 years of operation the bank has paid out Rs 3.37 billion in cash dividends. The bank's capitalisation was Rs 36 billion at the end of 2007.

Nokia calling

Nokia has launched a global contest for developers to create mobile applications that will help improve people's lives in three categories. It seeks to develop: mobile solutions to help consumers make environmentally-friendly choices. www.callingallinnovators.com

Genius

Horlicks will hold its preliminary round of the Genius Nepal national students' quiz in

16 centres across the country. The winning group from each place will go through to the semifinals in Kathmandu in November. Last year, 1,356 students participated in the contest. www.horlicksgenius.com.np

Kamana chha

Kamana Development Bank has opened a second branch within its first year of operations. The branch, in Chipledhunga, Pokhara, offers all basic services, has a savings account offering seven per cent interest, and plans to include SMS and e-banking soon. The original branch is in Tanahu.

Monte Carlo

A clothing brand from India, Monte Carlo, is opening a new outlet in Kumaripati after the success of its first showroom in Kamaladi. The store specialises in sweaters and jackets but also has casual wear, denims and accessories for customers of all ages. The brand currently has 85 stores in India.

Sterling

Mercury Apartments is launching a new apartments development in Dhobighat, Patan, to be called the Sterling Patan. This Golchha Organisation project, designed in Delhi, will have 32 apartments and two penthouses. Construction is expected to complete within 18 months.

Cool air

Him Electronics, part of the Golchha organisation, has introduced AUX air conditioners, available as wall-mounted or free-standing models for maximum flexibility. The company will also provide consultants to advise on installation and positioning, and has service centres in 12 towns in Nepal.