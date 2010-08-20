Safety net

The Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Fund Development Committee has decided to insure all taps, tanks and other infrastructure built with its support with National Life Insurance. The insurance will cover earthquakes, floods and landslides.

Penguin's turn

Gadgets Nepal introduced Bird Mobiles' Penguin K298. The double-sim model is equipped with a digital camera, FM, MP3, video player, and Bluetooth, and supports a memory of 4GB.

New models

Zenith Technology, authorised distributor of HASEE Computers in Nepal, launched seven new models of notebooks/laptops in the market. The new models are fitted with a processor from Intel Dual Core to Core i5 with a LED/LCD display of 10.1 inches to 15.6 inches. The models have hard drive space ranging from 160GB to 320GB, and are available for between Rs 27,500 to Rs 57,500.

Give blood

Standard Chartered Bank organised a blood donation camp this week with assistance from Nepal Red Cross Society, Blood Transfusion Centre. Around 80 people participated in the camp.

BlackBerry launched

Ncell, in association with Emitac Mobile Solution (EMS) and Research In Motion (RIM), has launched BlackBerry solutions in Nepal. It is offering the BlackBerry Bold 9700 model, fitted with 3G features, a next generation (624 MHz) processor, 256 MB flash memory, built-in GPS and Wi-Fi and a 3.2 mega pixel camera. The smartphone is priced at Rs 49,999 including tax with BlackBerry Enterprise Server (BES) for the corporate segment and BlackBerry Internet Service (BIS) for smaller businesses and individual users.

Green and clean

Clean Energy Development Bank planted trees in the foothills of Jal Binayak Chobar. The event was organised in partnership with Jal Binayak Community Forest Users Group and Budhathoki Nursery, along with Thompson Nepal (JWT) as a creative partner. The participants dedicated a tree to their loved ones with a contribution of Rs 1,000 to the Clean Circle Trust, which will be used to maintain the plants for the next decade.

Good shift

Goodwill Finance has shifted its corporate office from Dillibajar to its own premises in Hattisar. The Dillibajar office will now operate as a branch.

Rising up

Ambe Steel received the Nepali standards accreditation, NS 191, for its products in 8mm to 32mm segments. The company has already received the ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certification for its products.

Coffee blends

Camel Coffee (Nepal) has launched its series of Kaldi Fresh Roasted Coffee blends. The coffee is a blend of Arabica coffee beans imported from Brazil, Colombia, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Costa Rica, as well as from Nepal. Camel Coffee's roasting facility is located in Kathmandu.

Return gifts

Virgin Mobile marked its second anniversary by organising a 'Customer Loyalty Offer' scheme. Rupak Regmi took home the first prize worth Rs 100,000. Deepak Shahi and Tika Simkhada won the second and third prizes respectively.

Sharp colours

Evolution Trading has launched the Sharp Quattron LED TV in Nepal. The four-colour technology of this model ensures bright and vivid colour reproduction. The Quattron line is available in 40, 46 and 52 inch-sizes.

Green standards

Under the initiative of the Standard Chartered Bank's Global Technology & Operations (GTO) Team, about 100 staff members from the bank participated in the 'Green Your Flight' campaign conducted on 14 August 2010. Bank staff, members of Bishankhunarayan Community Forest Consumer Committee and officials of the District Forest office volunteered to plant about 5,000 trees at Bhoot Dhunga, in Bishankhunarayan, VDC- Ward No. 2, Lalitpur, covering an area of about 3.5 hectares of land.

The GTO wing intends to plant 50,000 trees globally by the end of 2010 under the 'Green Your Flight' initiative, and 26,000 trees have already been planted this year. The Employee Volunteering Program is an internal initiative of the bank, whereby staff are encouraged to participate in community activities by taking up to three days leave in addition to their annual leave.