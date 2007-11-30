Himalayan at Teku
Himalayan Bank has a new branch in Teku. This is the bank's sixteenth branch. All banking facilities are available at the branch including an ATM machine has also been installed.
Bakery Caf? Pulchok
The Bakery Caf?'s eighth outlet opened in Harihar Bhawan, Pulchok. The chain employs 48 special staff who are hearing-impaired and who constitute over 50 percent of the overall dining staff.
Two more for Honda
Honda has two new showrooms in Putalisadak and Budhabari, Teku. These Honda showrooms will provide sales, services and spare parts, and have ample room for more than 30 motorcycles. Syakar Company is the sole authorized dealer of Honda in Nepal.
Winter Peter
Peter England has launched its winter wear range, comprising of sweaters, jackets, caps and mufflers Peter England aims to provide quality clothing at affordable prices. It has more than 25 different styles and over 75 colour combinations.
New Products
SLIM: Heroplus has introduced 3D Slimming, a gel-based drinking product. The gel comes in a raspberry flavour and is based on all natural plant extracts. 3D Slimming is marketed by Robeus International.
FASTRACK: Nepal International Business has launched the Fastrack range of sunglasses. Fastrack is manufactured by Titan, India's largest watch and accessory brand. The sunglasses provide glare control, distortion free vision and 100 percent UV protection. Fastrack is available in a price range of Rs 1,200-3,000.