Himalayan at Teku

Himalayan Bank has a new branch in Teku. This is the bank's sixteenth branch. All banking facilities are available at the branch including an ATM machine has also been installed.

Bakery Caf? Pulchok

The Bakery Caf?'s eighth outlet opened in Harihar Bhawan, Pulchok. The chain employs 48 special staff who are hearing-impaired and who constitute over 50 percent of the overall dining staff.



Two more for Honda

Honda has two new showrooms in Putalisadak and Budhabari, Teku. These Honda showrooms will provide sales, services and spare parts, and have ample room for more than 30 motorcycles. Syakar Company is the sole authorized dealer of Honda in Nepal.



Winter Peter