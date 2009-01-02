HIMALMEDIA

The attack on Himalmedia and the disruptions at Kantipur clearly prove (if proof is still needed) that the ruling Maoists are only paying lip-service to democracy and the free press. This situation is worse than the king's direct rule because at least the king never beat up reporters in the newsrooms. It was after the Himalmedia attack that Kantipur and the Himalayan Times were targeted?this clearly proves that it was a deliberate and planned attack on the press as per the direction of the central leadership. Maoist leaders admitted to the attacks and threatened more. We all gave the Maoists the benefit of the doubt, the international community took up a wait-and-see approach. Now the mask is off.

Samir Bhattarai,

email

* The recent Maoist actions against your publication and others are deplorable and cowardly. We, the people (the silent majority) are watching. Please do not be afraid of anything, we are with you. We are the ultimate judge and the jury. The Maoists think power comes from the barrel of the gun, we know it comes from the ballot. The greatest fear is fear itself, keep up your work to defend democracy and press freedom. We shall overcome!

SN Singh, email

* Your blank editorial said more than if it was filled with words. Your front page cartoon said a thousand words. The excerpt from the Mao book said it all. Nothing more needs to be said.

D B Rai, email

* We can never agree with the attack on the media, but what I want to ask is: what is new? Traders, farmers, ordinary Nepalis have suffered Maoist atrocities for the past 12 years. Why is it news only when the media is attacked?

JK,

email

* When Himal Khabarpatrika was launched 10 years ago, I had written that it was a milestone in Nepali journalism. It was: for the past decade, the magazine has stood up for democracy and the free press. This is why the Maoists find the magazine such a threat?because they don't believe in either. I understand there might be issues regarding labour and their rights. But everything has a procedure. Using violence and threats pushes us back to the dark ages.

Dil Basnet, London

* Another excellent article by Prashant Jha ('They do it again', #431). I agree especially with his last lines where he suggests all different parties should come together and streamline Maoist behaviour. They should be taught a lesson but not in the form of revenge. It is a challenge, because you can't wake someone up when they are pretending to sleep. I still have some hope from Maoists but the continued use of violence and intimidation will soon shatter the hope of Nepalis. One day it may be the Maoists who will find they have run out of options.

Kesh B Malla,

Dubai

* It is heartening to see that CK Lal has seen the light and realised that the Maoists were taking him and all intellectuals for a ride. ('Dahal in the dock', #431). While we ordinary mortals could only see the Maoists as murderers and extortionists, Mr Lal with his vastly superior knowledge and insight saw all the good that murder, mayhem and rampant lawlessness could bring to Nepali society. Better late than never that he now admits he was taken for a ride. Nepali Times and Mr Lal should go back and review coverage to let us know how, where and why they were taken for a ride. Is it revolutionary ("harbinger of change") to attack ordinary people and government employees but unrevolutionary and wrong to attack the media? Mr Lal's description of Nepali society as ''ossified" is not credible. Nepali society may be many things, but ossified is not an adjective I would choose to describe it. Nepali society would be better described as dynamic, maybe too dynamic for its own good.

Jiri M,

Jiri

* Last week's ass ('Sarkar ko sabari', #431) was so good it's not even funny. Slight correction: what PKD was gifted by the police in Jiri was a kalij, which is not a blood pheasant. What is known as a blood pheasant is actually another species. Not that it matters, since killing wildlife is illegal.

Michael David,

email