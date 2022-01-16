Picture of Astaman Maharjan in Ananda Niketan

Ten years ago, Patan’s Astaman Maharjan donated a plot of land in a prime location and Rs5 million to build an old age home. Even though the devout Astaman did not live long enough to see his project completed, the facility now cares for the elderly who have been foresaken by the state and have no family.

As a devotee of Shiva, Astaman used to visit Pashupatinath every Monday. There, he would see the condition of older people in the premises of the temple and would be disheartened by their miserable living conditions.

Astaman made it his life’s goal to build a proper home for the elderly, where they would have friends, proper meals and comfortable rooms. But he did not know where to start.

It was at a community picnic in 2012, that Astaman Maharjan suddenly and without consulting anyone, announced that he would donate land and money to the Jyapu Samaj Yala to build a home for the elderly. In February 2013, the foundation stone was laid and construction began for the ‘Jyapu Samaj Senior Citizen Ananda Niketan’.

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“It was his one big wish, and he would visit the construction site very day to supervise,” says Maharjan’s son Kiran. “Wherever he is, he will be happy that his project is finished.”

Such was Astaman’s dedication that he was closely involved with every aspect of the structure and facilities, trying to make sure that the elderly who would one day live there would be comfortable.

The construction faced many delays, with the earthquake, Blockade in 2015 and then the Covid-19 pandemic, during which Astaman himself succumbed to double kidney failure at the age of 77. However, with the money he left behind, the Jyapu Samaj of Patan completed the project.

The Ananda Niketan building will start operating from next month and provide shelter for at least 110 senior citizens. “It is sad that Astaman couldn’t see the completion of the building, but he has set an example and we hope his generosity will motivate others to bring real change in the society,” says Bal Krishna Maharjan of the Jyapu Samaj.

Despite the donation from the Maharjan family including the land in Bagdol which would be worth Rs80 million today, the project needed more financial support for completion. Several organisations and individuals stepped up after learning about Astaman’s generosity.

The Indian Embassy donated Rs100 million, Bagmati provincial government provided another Rs30 million and Lalitpur Metropolitan Office chipped in Rs10 million. Members of Jyapu Samaj Yala, which has membership in 40 neighbourhoods in Lalitpur also made significant contributions.

The building itself is seismic resistant and can accommodate at least 110 elderly people. It has a hall for morning hymns, yoga and meditation, there is a library, guest rooms and a specialised canteen.

The five-storey building made with traditional dachi appa bricks is surrounded by the garden, has elevators and is disabled friendly. Senior citizens can live here free of cost and there are different arrangements also for those willing to pay. It also has a clinic with an around-the-clock medical team as well as its own ambulance.

Ananda Niketan also has a daycare facility such that throughout the day when their children are working, the elderly can enjoy the amenities at the facility and participate in interactive activities. The home also provides transportation services.

“He is an inspiration for all of us,” says Kiran of his late father. “We don’t get to take anything with us when we die, so we should leave our possessions for the betterment of society.”

The average lifespan of Nepalis has increased from just 40 in 1970 to 72 today, and this demographic shift is leading to greater population of elderly. About 12 working-age Nepalis support one senior citizen, and this ratio is set to drop to 5.6 by 2050. As early as 2028, Nepal will be an ‘aging society’ where 7% of its population will be above 65.

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The Nepali state and society therefore needs to be better prepared to support and engage senior citizens. This means younger people and children today should be more productive, and the government must be prepared to outlay more for geriatric care.

This has led to a proliferation in the number of old age homes across Nepal. This has become more widespread also because of younger people living abroad either for work or study, leaving parents without the support in their old age.

This is where initiatives like Ananda Niketan make a big difference, and the management of the home is getting queries from older Nepalis living abroad who want to be provided with better care in their advanced age instead of living alone.

Says Bal Krishna Maharjan of Jyapu Samaj: “The elderly can live here in peace with minimal discomfort in the latter part of their lives. This is the legacy Astaman Maharjan left behind and what he will be remembered for.”

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