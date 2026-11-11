Hong Kong and Nepal ties historically rooted

The first trip one of us undertook to Kathmandu was two months ago, for the Nepal Economic Forum.

The forum showed the diversity of thought, richness of culture, and resilience of national character that defined the Nepali people. Some of the interlocutors that this country of 30 million cannot be reduced to its capital region.

A 30,000 strong Nepali diaspora resides and works in Hong Kong, many in the hospitality and service sectors. Their professionalism, congeniality, and linguistic dexterity render them a much-needed component of the city’s workforce.

Such a relationship between our two economies is by not incidental: it is historically rooted in the legacy of the British rule in Hong Kong and the presence of Gurkha soldiers, who served in the territory for five decades, between 1948-1997.

As Nepal looks to engage the world on renewed terms of “developmental autonomy”, in the words of its Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal. Hong Kong is uniquely positioned to serve as a constructive interlocutor and partner for the country.

As an open and advanced economy, Hong Kong has established and adapted to historical trade winds. As Nepal seeks to formalise and harness the full dividends from its cross-border trade with India and China, challenges such as transaction hurdles and under-utilisation of zero-tariff quotas demand more attention to system designs underpinning the flow of goods.

Hong Kong-based lawyers and supply chain experts can provide grounded advice on how Nepali merchants can make use of the Chinese market, especially on specialty goods such as coffee and high-value raw and plant-based medical materials, which serve as core ingredients of traditional Chinese medicines.

The Special Administrative Region is well-suited to provide legal and regulatory counsel to Nepali trading companies looking to grasp and engage China better. It should also facilitate closer communication and liaison between private Chinese capital seeking to invest in overseas destinations especially in the healthcare, recreation, and tourism industries, and projects in Nepal, whilst upholding the crucial quality and standards that ensure genuine buy-in from the local community.