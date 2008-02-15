Hospitals united

Hams hospital, Heritage Hospitals India and Smile Train have signed an agreement to become partner hospitals. Heritage Hospitals in India is a 250 bed multi-specialty hospital while Smile Train is an American foundation that runs programs in 71 countries all over the world to do free cleft lip and palate surgeries.

Power bonds

For the first time ever, Nepal Electricity Authority is issuing a seven percent power bond worth Rs 1.5 billion. These bonds will mature in five years and will be issued by Nepal Merchant Banking and Finance.

Women winners



The fourth edition of the Fair and Lovely VOW Top 10 College Women Competition concluded on 8 March at the Everest Hotel. The winners in the 10+2 category were Vatsala Shah, Jini Agrawal and Sumana Sharma; in the Bachelors category were Sujan Gurung, Haushala Thapa and Sampada Malla and Anita Shrestha, Parikshya KC and Rooplata Sethia in the Masters category. Outstanding student of the year went to Richa Thapa.