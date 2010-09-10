KIRAN PANDAY

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and it may be opportune to think out of the box.

The first priority should be to delink the prolonged political impasse from the country's stagnant development and economy. Service delivery and the economy are more directly relevant to the people's welfare and everyday needs than the shameless buying and selling of lawmakers in parliament.

One area where development was beginning to take off was at the VDC and DDC levels in the mid-1990s before the Maoists came along and wrecked everything with their terror. And the reason it was beginning to show results was because we had hit upon the key to local development: grassroots democracy.

So, here is a radical proposal. Why wait for the formation of a new government, the new constitution and then a general election a couple of years after that?  What's to stop us from having local elections right away?

Of course, those who have ignored their constituents and fear they won't fare well will oppose this. Sher Bahadur Deuba cancelled the last local elections in 1999 because he felt the UML would sweep them, and did a big favour to the Maoists by creating a political void at the grassroots.

Another audacious idea is for the Nepali Congress and the Maoists to team up to form a new government. It may be just the kind of forward-looking alignment that this country needs to leap out of the political quicksand it is mired in. This is by no means an original thought. Before he died, Girija Prasad Koirala was trying to engineer just such an arrangement. We pooh-poohed it then because GP was trying to strike a deal with the Maoists to correct his legacy, and make himself president.

The political playing field has to be level for this to happen. Which means the first step is for the Maoists to give up their ideology of violence. There is some justification for the fear among the UML, NC and Madhesi parties that if Pushpa Kamal Dahal becomes PM now, he will never give it up. In fact, if the Maoists don't give up violence and agree on a demobilisation timetable, there is no point having a new constitution even.

The internal NC elections have thrown up a new crop of diverse local leaders, which is a heartening trend. The Congress is finally turning into what the Congress should have always been. A NC-UCPN(M) coalition could allow the NC to temper Maoist extremism, and the Maoists could help pull the NC back to its democratic socialist roots. The two parties would complement each other, one with its democratic credentials and the other with its egalitarian socio-economic agenda.

However, if Deuba becomes party chief in the NC Convention, such a coalition would not be possible, because he is a polarising figure. Either way, the eighth round on 26 September won't be the last if we keep doing what we are doing now.

 

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