Hydropower

Hydro solutions was formally inaugurated on 2 November by Andre Boulanger, president of Hydro-Quebec Distribution Canada. Hydro-Qu?bec is the world's largest producer of hydroelectric power with a total installed capacity of about 40,000 MW. Hydro Solutions is a one-stop-shop for all hydropower business, providing comprehensive advisory, planning and execution solutions form a single platform, the first of its kind in Nepal.



NIC award

NIC Bank has been awarded the Bank of the Year 2007 Nepal by The Banker magazine, Financial Times Group, London. NIC Bank will be profiled in The Banker's magazine issue. NIC was the first bank in Nepal avail a line of credit under IFC's Global Trade Finance Program and the first to be ISO 9001:2000 certified for the Quality Management System.



Food court

The Bluebird Food Court celebrated its first anniversary on 30 November with a festival that had food decorations, a 15 percent discount on the menu and various activities for children.



Laser beauty

The first lasertrolysis and skin rejuvenation clinic, TouchBeauty, has opened at Old Baneswor. This beauty clinic is equipped with the latest laser beauty equipment and has been launched by Agio Countertrade, in association with TouchBeauty USA.