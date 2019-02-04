Photo: British Council Nepal

To improve the experience for test takers and stakeholders, British Council Nepal has introduced IELTS on a computer, providing an alternative to the traditional paper-based test, and a choice in delivery and more availability.

Test takers can now choose the option and time to take IELTS that best works for them. They can also get their results faster, with results typically available between 5-7 calendar days after the test has been completed.

The test content, timing and structure remain the same in both options and, importantly, the oral test remains face-to-face with a certified IELTS Examiner.

Whether test takers take IELTS on paper or computer, they can be confident that they are taking the same trusted English language test. Test takers who choose the option of IELTS on a computer can access support materials with which to prepare.

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A launch event to mark the introduction of IELTS on a computer was organized in Kathmandu in January. The event was attended by the key IELTS partners, including members from Educational Consultancies Association of Nepal (ECAN), IERIN, FECON, Orbit Medical Entrance along with the British Council Country Exams Manager and other representatives from the British Council Nepal.

“The new delivery method meets the needs of customers who prefer using a computer and helps us meet growing demand in the market”, said Jim O’Neill, Country Exams Manager of British Council.

Pemba Sherpa, IELTS instructor and Founder of J and C Language Centre for Abroad Study attended the pilot session of computer-delivered IELTS on 11 January 2019. He said, “I found the computer-delivered IELTS to be very smooth, convenient and hassle free and it is going to be well received by many students across Nepal”.

IELTS is one of the world’s most popular high-stakes English language test for work, study and migration.