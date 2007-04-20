

HERBERT GRAMMATIKOPOULOUS

Three men bound by a singular passion for the rich, complex tones of bells have put together a stimulating mixed media exhibition. The group show 'Bells-Silence and Sounds,' showcases the diverse talents of poet Manjul, visual artist Manish Lal Shrestha, and photographer Herbert Grammatikopoulous.

Manjul's poems translate the sound and energy of bells into words. He says he wants to capture the evocative energy of the bells, and their power to rouse dormant emotions and feelings in people. His poems are sometimes angry, sometimes reproachful, and sometimes just commemorations of the sounds of bells. Manjul has several volumes of poetry, a novel, travelogues, and translations to his credit.

Shrestha's seven shows so far have all presented bells in some way, shape or form. His vivid canvases are evocative of the feelings inspired by the ephemeral sound of bells, and often mimic the explosion of sound bells can produce. Shrestha believes bells have great positive energy, and so uses bold, vibrant colours, rather than dark and gloomy ones.

Grammatikopoulous, Austrian by birth, has lived in Nepal for some years and photographs everything from street scenes and jatras to the architecture of Tansen and ornate metal locks. Like Shrestha, he says that his intention is not just to capture their cultural and religious significance, but also their sound. The bells take centrestage in his pictures, against backdrops of temples, destroyed buildings, and mountains, reminding the viewer how central they are to Nepali life.

The idea for the show came about when Manjul was composing poems to go along with Herbert's photographs for a book. As it turned out, many were about bells. Shrestha had separately been working with bells for a long time, and putting together all of their creative output for a show was a no-brainer. On display are seven paintings, eight poems, and sixteen photographs.

Pranaya SJB Rana



Bells-Silence and Sounds,' is at the Gallery 32 at Dent Inn, the Dental Clinic, until 27 April.