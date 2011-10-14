jange Oct 14, 2011 The public perception is still that Prime Minister Bhattarai is an upright and intelligent man. No. The public knows that he is a coward who gets others to his dirty work for him. As for intelligence? Anyone who thinks it is OK to kill to achieve ones objective can't be very intelligent.

Different view Oct 14, 2011 Excellent analysis Jange! Can't disagree

Rajaram Oct 14, 2011 Babu Ram has shown that our politicians need administrative and development planning on the job training before taking executive assignments. They need reeducation on good governance.

Gole Oct 14, 2011 isn,t it a disgrace to have a person called Muktior Mudki Pradhan as the Attorney General? We have plenty of able and competent Senior Advocates in our Bar.

K. K. Sharma Oct 14, 2011 BRB is delivering what others have delivered to him. The murders, loot and extortions was his forte as the leader of insurgency. So it is natural for him to give to others charged with such henious crimes, the same gift he has received from the Westerners as well as the Nepali intellectuals. If he has been exonerated why cannot he exonerate others. ? If he is upright so are others like him.

Nirmal Oct 14, 2011 It is the most common dream of any parent from Nepal to educate their children to live (which includes them too). Today, I as a nepali parent(possibly) must say that this generation should educate their children in peaceful coexistence in order to prevent violence. The violence that the Maoists could generate in future. Now, I'd like to draw your attention to the main issue that I think is worthy to discuss between those who love this poor but beautiful country. When the Maoists were murdering people at a rate of one hundred death per week, one of our "historical" leader, GPK made a deal called 12 points pact out of his "love for Democracy" which allowed the Maoist leaders an amnesty, since then the real meaning of the slogan of amnesty has changed for bad. The Maoists understood that the Nepali establishment recognizes that the people's war was correct and successful and that instead the repression that has been deployed against them has been wrong and unfair. Much has changed since 12 points pact, but the same Maoists -being in government and without renouncing violence- have returned to claim amnesty even for cases that happened after 12 points pact in their adherence to it, and the anouncement of an upcoming withdrawal of all criminal cases where there are Maoists cadress involved by Mukti Pradhan has once again made us be doubtful about the actual meaning of that slogan in Nepal. A matter which does not seem to be a matter of concern between the human rights organizations working in Nepal, Nepali Judiciary, Jurists or media. So the Constitution provides the President the power to exercise the right of pardon "under the law," but let's hope that this will not lead him to "authorize general pardons to every one who comes through political channels." The difference between amnesty and pardon is that the first involves not only the quash of the sentence but the crime as well. Therefore, it is generally recognized that if there can be no general pardons, neither there should have general amnesties. But it is an issue that Nepali lawyers should be arguing not ME and that in this modest commentary section. Well, what can we hope of that sector which is divided according to political signs and interests! However, even if it is theoretically possible, it would be inadmissible to apply to those convicted of the Maoists. After any dictatorship, it makes sense to remove the offenses not in Democracy(sorry Loktantra). It's alike applying the same doctrine: the justification of terrorism as a "right" policy option which was then approved by GPK unfortunately and, and that without knowing that it is we and our children who will be suffering the consequences of this doctrine, thanks to "his vision". The other day I was asking the opinion of a Maoist activist(I prefer to know grassroot politics than trying to guess the changing behaviour of their leaders), I asked, "what do you think of Sah's case?", he replied to me, "he should have done something bad that's why he was needed to be erased." This type of common attitude of the Maoists is so brutal that it is depriving the Nepali people of their own genius -follow the words of Budhha to the letter- through such measure of the intrinsic evil of this political party and its crazed despots. It hates its oponent to death, it hates Gandhi and Buddha to lobotomy, it hates their own dissent to the brutal repression so it hates its own people, not in vain it is a country with a long history of rebellion. But today is a destroyed country, dominated by Maoists' fascism and hijacked in the name of loktantra to prosecute, bully, kill, encourage and finance terrorism, and whose challenge to the country is unstoppable. The question is what can we do? The answer is nothing, because the Maoists have become the master of our lives. We are on the razor's edge. The pardons are only possible by overcoming the logic of "this social resistance that the Maoists can easily surmount" just when it becomes clear that the purpose of the Maoists is to do politics through absolutely peaceful means and abiding by the rules of the game and above all their commitment is irreversible. But the Maoists refuse to take that step. Probably the key is that "so honest and capable looking" Baburam Bhattarai could convince those guns from his party that the best they can do for their accused comrades is to denounce the use of violence and have its army camps dissolved at the earliest, to begin running as soon as the time required for general public acceptance as a political party and reintegration in a multi-cultural society like a nepali one then there can start the talk of Amnesty and/or grace by the country's highest authority -the President-.

who cares Oct 14, 2011 "The public perception is still that Prime Minister Bhattarai is an upright and intelligent man. " when maoist first lead the govt., whose finance min was this bhatterai, that was the time when most of the nepalese were sure that maoist had nothing to offer to nepalese society. the budget he made was one of the main reasons maoist were exposed where all he could include was to distribute cash to his followers and voters, he was so incompetent that he did not know how to utilize limited resource, he would had wasted our limited resource by scattering budget....... he was so incompetent that he had no vision, plan regarding development, kick start economy. .... the only good thing i saw (as far as i can remember) in that budget was regarding hydro which turned out to be a hoax... and not just me, but many had similar view about him. and all of a sudden that incompetent finance minister became the most successful finance minister, the most brilliant for last few months. this is all cause of some media, who kept on publishing false propaganda regarding his success during his fin ministry. till today significant no of public still has the same impression of him printed by those media, but the number of those public is decreasing by week. "....................Bhattarai has been deadly serious about: pardoning party faithful accused of crimes and forgiving those involved in excesses during the war. ............." in UN's convention he talked about democracy to be made inclusive for international consumption, but at home, he is ignoring minority (victims), he has been using all his power to prevent justice being delivered. "But he can't remain the only good apple when the rest of the barrel is filled with rotten ones. " how long are these media going to keep on saying that bhatterai guy is a good guy, intelligent and rest of his gang is bad? how could you forget that its him who has always been using his power, logic to protect criminals and he is the one who is a good buy. its his vision, view, belief which lead us to this situation and still he is intelligent in the eye of media. tell me, how many times should I forgive media for their similar mistake? "But by sanctioning impunity and protecting criminals in his party and cabinet, he is making his own job immensely more difficult." if i remember, some one from maoist (other than sha) threatened to take revenge on tiwary. it could be possible that it maoist gang who sanctioned hit on tiwary. may be that is the reason the whole party, including baidya gang, has come forward in his defense. from where did sha paid killers? this bhatterai is one of those who brainwashed poor innocent nepalese (their cadres and voters), so dont make any mistake by considering him to be any different from his gang. the public perception regarding this bhatterai is nothing but the love child dumped by the media and the devil.

Dharm Guru Oct 15, 2011 Dear Rajaram, #3 One's mind & heart polluted with wrong did can not be consider re-education at the age of 58. he is not below 16 years. now his sins are on peak to be disclosed more and more.

manohar budhathoki Oct 15, 2011 # 1. Jange. I agree whole-heartedly with your views regarding the maoists. How canÂ they build a just and fair society when the 'struggle' is built on the foundation of murder, loot and extortion. Our society is criminalised, thanks to the maoists and subsequently the madhes based armed outfits. I do not think they deserve to be in government, now or ever. Our society before the maoists was not perfect but we can not endorse 'power capture' by killing and terrorising ! It is a shame the way things have gone in our country. This is a government of criminals, for criminals and by criminals. And they will always work to that end. We can not forget and we will never forgive Prachanda, Baburam and co. for the atrocities they unleashed in our peaceful society.

Soni Oct 15, 2011 He has unenviable challenges on every front. He has impossible challenge on every front, we have fallen so far into the abyss that there is now no hope of even comprehending just how far we have fallen and how difficult and impossible it is for us to come out of this situation. The fact is that the people who have pushed Nepal into this powerful are far too powerful to be fought against. The situation has deteriorated so badly that religious fundamentalists are now looking to fill the opposition space. The deterioration is best reflected in the point that we are just so far and deep in darkness that there simply is no way to express the outrage that one feels. Only the media built up expectations on Bhattarai, why? It is because the clowns feared that the hollowness of their minds is getting increasingly exposed. What have the fifth columnists done? The fifth columnists have successfully changed the frame of reference of the public discourse so much so that highly intelligent fake sympathisers of poor and persecuted such as Kunda Dixit would not know how the frame of reference changed exactly. One of the best examples in an obituary in Steve Jobs published in another paper that I read with great difficulty today. It is sickening. Truly sickening to the point that going through is a punishment. But must be read to understand just how the frame of reference is changed. This editorial is just another example. The editor must have been in this business long enough to know that BRB was going to do exactly what he has done. But he successfully gets himself caught in the useless trap of evaluating facts by merely restating them with his own imaginary view of what the people of this country think. I simply can't see how the editor is missing the real goings on behind the scene. Does he think that we are fools to be taken in by this useless in your face drama about bickering politicians in NC, UML, Maoists. The editor know perfectly well what is the real action, the status of the real issues, it simply can't be that the world is revolving around these 12 men. What are the real movers doing, when they are not doing these public shows, what steps are they taking, they are taking steps, things are bound to be happening, they are afraid is quite clear, but of what? What is not happening that they were waiting would happen that has so paralysed them that they are merely rephrasing the exact same comments that they started making more that 12 years ago? Who were they hoping would make a move, and did not, that so paralysed them into inaction that they simply refuse to move, simply staging sideshows to keep the public entertained. You know it, now communicate.

murkha nepali Oct 15, 2011 Why does not revelation of true face of Bhattarai does not come as a surprise? Who is to blame?Bhattarai---NOOO! A crab bites, not because of its wickedness, but because biting is its inherent nature. All in all a crab is an innocent creature. If a person with the deaths of 15,000 people on his head can be graced with premiership,can he help but condone a mere homicde(yes, homicide is what it is). That's his nature.Further there is the overlooked aspect of fraternity and repayment of loyalty.Notwithstanding a subtle difference that the person in question is not so innocent as the crab.He is a shrewd contriver who has proven to be successful in his machinations.Its us who are to blame for giving him the benefit of our expectations. But are we blamable? What could we do when a grand orchestra was performed by various profiteering factions to idolize him.Being dazzled by some artificially contrived halo, we were compelled to relinquish what little ability we had to look behind the curtains,and were in an ecstatic frenzy on what was exhibited to us in the proscenium. And lets not demean this commentary section as a mere modest one(addressing 6#Nirmal,if I may presume to do so ). In this period where syndicated media houses are depriving us of our say and imposing some unseen power sponsored idealogy upon us, this last vestige of expressing ourselves has become precious.Our entire existence is dangling from a cliff, clinging to every strand available is necessary.If we really have to give up than it would be better to practice 'Jai Hind', those 'glorious' days being in the offing.

Arthur Oct 15, 2011 Still stuck with nothing to say! Is there really any point in writing articles just so that "the usual" anti-Maoist comments can repeat themselves?

Journolist-Nepal Oct 15, 2011 Bartram is blind by mind, journalist of Nepal has discovered the Akalmritayu (Prematured Death) data for a year of Nepali youth, Traffic accident Death more than 2000 person every year, Suicide cases more than 3500 per year, death in valley due to respiratory problem (Poor air Quality),2500 and Death of migrant workers in abroad about1000 Total 9000 persons only . The Various Report and Expert has recommended to solve and divert resource to this but he & his cabinet concern only to PLA who is already secured in Nation. one who think he is brilliant should challenge this comment.

K. K. Sharma Oct 15, 2011 And, as the saying goes:" A preson is known by the company he keeps ". It seems NT and other Nepali " intellectuals" choose to forget this.

murkha nepali Oct 16, 2011 If he remains silent when surrounded by crooks, the prime minister will also be seen as a crook. What is this? Personal voice of the man behind the editorial hot seat? A slumbering person can be roused. But it is impossible to wake up the one who is feigning fast asleep.Don't you want to wake up Mr. Editor? Is it a crime to a spade a spade? The PM is rotten to the core, you better put that in your pipe and smoke it.I can tell you of another Dr. and his last name was Goebbels.But BRB has outrun him in a short time-that's his genius! When Maoist lackeys have to defend their Holy Party, they try puke out Communist Miracle in China. I can feed them 50+ nations flourishing under democracy and not by any means mass murdering their own citizen. This is the person who once fed us the dreams of economic development that "leaps like a frog" from Khula Manch(If I remember right the location).All I see is his monkeys leaping in Birgunj,demanding the transfer of Ramesh Kharel. It is because the clowns feared that the hollowness of their minds is getting increasingly exposed. Thanks #10 Soni for summing up our thoughts in one nifty sentence.Not even an epic could have said as much about these rapacious jackasses. The public knows that he is a coward who gets others to his dirty work for him. I presume to disagree with #1 jange here. The public simply don't know this because they are pathetically programmed to be ignorant(Do I sound like Jason Bourne ? What the heck, this is 21st century),credits due to the concerted efforts of BRBain Media .

Rishav Oct 16, 2011 Bhattari's inability to deal with the Prabha Sah and Bhandari situations respectively has made him easy prey both within his party and the opposition. Any hope I had, which wasn't much in the first place has now gone for the Prime minister. He is doing the same old things, teaming up with dodgy politicians and trying to cover up human rights violations. Making deals with devils inorder to create a supposed good, I'm afraid doesn't happen because you become the devil if you weren't already. He must change himself, then his party and then can he only make the necessary changes for a better good for the nation.

Madhesi Oct 16, 2011 BRB conversing his name and fame to Burbak Ram Babu (BRB) He should learn from Nitish kumar & Mamta Banarji. Still biased to PLA and loyal to his party how &Why other should accept him.In many case in whim and without home Work. he should Note PM is highest honorable Position if Service provided to Nation is innocently and impartially.

sano bhai Oct 16, 2011 Arthur said:"Is there really any point in writing articles just so that "the usual" anti-Maoist comments can repeat themselves?" I have an idea. How about, for a change we stop our reactionism as arthur proposes. What if everyone, from the journalists, to the tv chanels to the citizens, in short, the whole of society stopped reacting. After all, the importance of the political manoeuvres and the political parties resides in the importance that we, observers give to them. I propose, not an umpteenth political vision or system, but exactly the opposite. We all know that it is not one or another idealogy that will lead us on the road of reconstruction. So let's simply not react. If we go for demonstrations, let us be demandless, flagless and motto less. If we are to write articles, let us write about the beauty of the country and ignore it's political and social situation. Let us show them that we are fed up and that they no longer have credibility. Which means that we must also stop participating in the corrupted system. Let us refuse to pay and instead ask for nothing. Let us stop wearing our helmets, will they really arrest everybody? let us participate in social activities: cleaning the bagmati, taking care of orphans, repairing the destroyed. Civil Disobedience as put it gandhi and applied it to it's perfection. Let us come out in the streets as Nepalis foremost, before being party adherants. For once, let it be our acts that make them react. Surely a week or two of this attitude will disrupt their unwavering intangibility in stately affairs. who said that a revolution needed arms? Surely they could not face a faceless enemy. Of course, it is merely an idea. and it is up to us, if some deem it right, to put this in motion. but we all know that the Nepali people are a "Ke garne?" people. Arthur's right: let's stop complaining. but i will add:" let's start doing something about it.

Arthur Oct 16, 2011 So, now that Sah has been withdrawn from the Ministry and it looks like Bhandari will go shortly, what are you all going to shout about?

Sonia Oct 16, 2011 #12 Arthur Come on, you can try. Say something. Surprise me.

who cares Oct 16, 2011 kill a man and you are a murderer, kill many and you are a conqueror, kill them all and you are a GOD. SO WHAT DO YOU SAY BHATTERIA? you want to be a god.

Rishav Oct 17, 2011 Reply #19 Quite simple!! Stopping Political imputinity and allowing investigations into all crimes including political based crimes rife in Nepal. Respect human rights especially of the victims and their families of ALL CRIMES irrespective of when or where or by who, everyone has the right for Justice. Disarm his party and become a civlian political party believeing in Non-violence, rule of law, freedom of speech and freedom to run a buisness or work without the fear of forceful donation, intimidation and pressure from corrupt officials or political individuals i.e the YCL.

Kale Rai Oct 17, 2011 #19 Arthur Extradite Arthur, no place for wild animals in Nepal. That is our clarion call.

Nepali Oct 17, 2011 You are true to your opinion, BRB and associates are Not God war Lord Yet.If files of conflict time crimes will open they may be proved criminals that's why they want to draw all cases so that they will look clean.All warriors defeat in the court of his own soul. did you check PKD when his father die he becomes sentimental and crying by eyes. Please be noted Confront is different from intentional killing of opponents.These criminals allow his cadre to kill journalist as goat / killed teachers in community how people forget.

S B Bisht Oct 17, 2011 I think Napoleon said this and it applies to our nation these days. The problem with this country is not the violence perpetrated by a few. It is rather the deafening silence of the vast majority.

murkha nepali Oct 17, 2011 In response to 18#Sano Bhai If this much of grudging( yes, that is the only thing we do) goes unheard,our lack of reaction will give them carte blanche to carry out their villainous actions to full throttle. Gandhian tactics would have brought civilized rulers to their knees,but you well know ours are miles from being civilized, neither they are shameful nor contrite of their actions and they will just laugh out our lack of reaction. Let me give you an example from experience: Incident is about three years old. Traffic lights had been installed in New Baneshwor. I was stopping to the red light with two youths who looked well to do. Traffic was not so heavy, few vehicles only.On the first opportunity that the road became empty, these two busy bees ran across to the other side as if there was no tomorrow. I could have done the same- as you know time is precious.But as it was on the aftermath of the Japanese Traffic Man penalizing not so few Nepalis and did not want to have the moral guilt on my conscience and I arrested myself from following them.The moment they reach the other side of the road, try to imagine what did they do? They looked back at me and had a hearty laugh.Unbelievable insolence, no? That day I made one important decison : WHEN IN ROME DO AS ROMANS DO.Our lack of reverence to the law that guides us is the result of the social structure that is being built up under a political leadership that is neither competent of the lofty position it holds nor has the innate desire to learn from the successful practices of others. It is not our education, nor the dress we wear, nor some fruitless political discourse we make that reflects our civilization. Conscious reaction to even a small situation is what makes us civilized.Else we are in no way better than animals. Our leaders are replete with duplicity, they have not an iota of concern for the present situation or the future of the nation, will no doubt lead our nation to failure if what has been transpiring till date is allowed to continue in the future. Our lack of action is what makes them bolder each day in their ignominious activities. Extension of the tenure the nonexistent CA is an example.Elections at regular interval is the backbone to democracy. If Hoover or Margaret Thacher had said 'I have done so much good for my country,I should be allowed to continue my works and a petty election should not hinder me',would it be acceptable? Nitish Kumar has done so much for Bihar but does he have the right to remain in the post on the same ground? He too has to face the elections. But here, the authoritarian oligarchy that rules us has divested us of our rights to vote. If one CA fails to draft law during its tenure,shouldn't the people be allowed to choose the next one that may fulfill its mandate? Had we been conscious, this would not transpire.After three and half fallow years still they have to face the public with their duplicity. Isn't this the consequence of our reaction? Haven't we remained inactive to the verge of suicide? Hasn't the time come yet for auditing the action of last five years,and the years earlier? If we clean the Bagmati today, are our leaders not going to defacate in it tomorrow? Even in America Martin Luther King was tried to be labelled 'traitor' by the state, to what extent can these people go,there is no imagining? King G. gave in to the deaths of less than 25 because he had to answer not just to the people but to an 250 year old institution as well.But will they?They have nothing to lose.They will fleece us as long as they can and when they are no more capable of it they will return to where they came from,which is nowhere.

Arthur Oct 17, 2011 sano bhai #18, Certainly it is better to do something about things than to just complain pointlessly. The article however was just to enable people to complain pointlessly. Obviously nobody is going to immediately resign from a Ministry just because one of their political opponents accuses them of a crime. Equally obviously, if the accusation is taken seriously and becomes an obstacle to reaching agreement on more important issues then, even though there is no evidence that could convince a court, an accused Minister will be replaced by their party to avoid unnecessary distractions. Naturally that will take a few days. Instead of talking about something actually important and relevant the article simply provided yet another occasion, during those few days, for "the usual" to go on and on about how much they hate the Maoists and how much they wish they had been able to defeat them in the people's war so that they could punish them for having rebelled. I may be exaggerating. Maybe it was more than a whole week rather than just a few days. But honestly there is something really childish about expectations of an instant response to a mere accusation. It is even more childish than demanding that people be punished for fighting you in a war when you were unable to defeat them in that war. Both the publishers of Nepali Times and "the usual" anti-Maoist commentators keep shouting about the war five years ago because you have NOTHING useful to say about the future of Nepal. If the Maoists were doing the same as you they would have a lot more to shout about (more than 10,000 killed by anti-Maoists). But they want to get on with building a new Nepal while their opponents want to keep shouting about the past. So, now that those few days are over, what are these people going to shout about next. Will they ever stop shouting about the past?

Arthur Oct 17, 2011 BTW has anybody noticed that instead of becoming a point of division as hoped, the Bhandari issue has become a point of unity between NC, UMLs and Maoist "hardliners"? http://closetgrandmaster.blogspot.com/2006/06/euwe-alekhine-lives.html">Alekhine lives in Nepal!

Soni Oct 17, 2011 I agree with Arthur's sentiments here. As I pointed out in my comment, this editorial is just a diversionary tactic. Instead of evaluating the Maoist government on its actions and intentions, the editor has chosen an escapist path of commenting merely on a scandal which would attract a predictable action. Now, what would happen if we went back a little and re-evaluated what the Maoists would be doing had people more sense and accepted whatever it is that they wanted to do on their own terms. With more than 15000 people pointlessly killed by the Maoists, most of whom were killed with particular brutality merely to instill terror in the minds of people. In this light, to talk of a Maoist leader killing one man and hope for shame is ludicrous. It is evident from the actions of this government that the Maoists were bereft of any ideas at all. So they are dependent on sideshows, but this could also be because that they do not have the time to take action, we must understand them from this perspective as well. Not only this one, the previous Maoist government and the actions of the party when it was in opposition showed complete disregard for any commitment made during the previous years and actions which have never been talked by the media because they are too afraid, merely affirms the view that talking about this past is useless. Instead we must talk of the future. A fawning article in this paper said, "Bhattarai not only talked about the epochal transformations back home, but delved into the lessons others could learn from us. The quest for sustainable peace, he said, can only materialise if protagonists address inequality, deprivation and marginalisation within their societies." The article went on, "No other Nepali prime minister we can remember has given a speech at the UN that is such a cogent critique of the negative side of globalisation." The PM used terms such as "21st century Marxist model", " unbridled greed", "the gap between the rich and the poor globally and within countries can breed conflict."Bhattarai even had problems with the label "least developed" and suggested "underdeveloped", and asked for "freedom of transit as the right of a landlocked nation". Regardless of the fact that Maoists murdered without mercy, that they took advantage of other's trust, looted. The fact that they are in government, and will now lead us into whatever future that is in store for us, the people of this country must forget the terrible pain inflicted by a Phd on this nation, and evaluate him on standards set by himself, for the sake of our own future.

Soni Oct 17, 2011 Take for example the uttering of the Prime Minister's adviser as he suggests that the "country's economic status cannot get in a good health until feudalism is brought to an end." He proposed that "a new economic policy, along with plenty of discussions and debates with immediate neighbors, we could promote the growth of Nepal's economy," Meanwhile the PM has his own words of wisdom to share with us, when he emphasised the need devise new policy that discourages owning personal vehicle and how does he propose we do that, well, "such a mentality must be removed". He ordered KMC to remove all "unnecessary" hoarding boards on road sides, and instructed them to make footpaths "street vendor free". Now bear with me and consider the implication first of the PM's comments and instructions to the KMC. What is an unnecessary hoarding? How do you remove a mentality? To remove street vendors is excellent, but where do they go to earn a living? Are finding solutions to these problems merely a matter of instructions or would you rather have a well designed policy? And the advisor? How does he define feudalism and why does he not make a concrete proposal about how to deal with the issue? After all he is at the helm of policy making. Is growth more important or the type of growth and how it comes and from where? What is the "new economic policy" that he proposes? Discuss with neighbors but what? Based on what principles? To what end? These are small insignificant little comments made by both the PM and his adviser, often inaccurately reported by Phd struck journalists, but they do offer and insight into the PM's manner of thinking and methods of dealing with problems. So far, over the last month or so, the PM has shown that he did indeed write the Maoist economic plan with its focus on sloganeering as a substitute to well thought out policy. It is not surprising that he continues on the path of linguistic gobbledygook to cover up for his lack of substance.

murkha nepali Oct 17, 2011 27#Arthur Obviously nobody is going to immediately resign from a Ministry just because one of their political opponents accuses them of a crime. Hello KingKong,have you just come out of the jungle or what? So an honest police officer like Ramesh Kharel who does his job the way it should be done has become a POLITICAL OPPONENT? Maybe he is the leader of the reactionary force too? Maybe he's a threat to the 'people'. Why don't you purge him, this is what the Commies are best at doing,ain't it? ...childish about expectations of an instant response to a mere accusation... So a perpetuated and executed murder looks childish to you? Your Prabhu can only gag the mouth of the victim with 8 lacs.Does your Prabhu have the ability to give back the life of the fallen? And if it is just a mere accusation why not face it bravely?Why not let the law take its course? Are you conversant with the saying that goes 'Chor ko Khutta kat bhanda Khutta Uchalnu'?Ain't this the same scenario.Resignation of your Prabhu should not be taken as an amnesty.This is insufficient, though welcome. We demand that he be made to face the law.The law shall provide him ample opportunities to prove his innocence, if he is innocent, though the happenings of these few days does not present him in the light of innocence, if my opinion be asked. Try to be a Nepali first rather than a partisan. Try to judge people by their actions, not by what crap they feed you. Every system has its pros and cons. We can learn from the democracy of US, India etc., Monarchy of European Countries, Communism of China that it is not the system that drives the nation.It is the rulers who drive the nation to glory or darkness.Constitution in itself is not the panacea, as the leaders have been forcing us to believe. Until and unless 'Rule of Law' is established and practiced effectively,you can write thousands of constitutions to no avail. A true Nepali should say that the best place for the criminals like Parshuram Basnet and Prabhu Sah is behind the bars. This is not concerned with the tirade against a particular party, it is rather demanding for Rule of Law,so what is so childish about it as you have so brusquely put forward? Every wrongdoings, especially of the people in the position of responsibility must be dissected publicly, because the actions of these people will be affecting the whole nation directly or indirectly.Such dissection is necessary for Check and Balance-one of the beauties of democracy. And good works need not be publicized, they have the strength of speaking for themselves.

GyaRel Oct 18, 2011 Jange writes, "The public knows that he is a coward who gets others to his dirty work for him." You are right, it was not long ago, BRB said, "Sarpa pani namarne, lathi pani nabhachine hundaina." A person whom I knew for long as strong supporter of mine, and is dear friend of BRB, I asked him the quesiton, "why do you kill innocent people, but why not leaders like Khume, and Govinde." His answer was, "to remain in news, and to run terror among public so that they remain in house and don't seek help of law." In 1995 or even before that, he told me that BRB wanted to follow the foot steps of Taliban because Taliban was very successful in rooting out the Afgani Culture, and take control of the country. The Maoists were citing success of Taliban, in private discussions until Sept 11, 2001. After Sept 11, 2001, they were scared of US for publicly praising the Taliban style of execution against non-Maoist supporters. It won't take a long time to give surprise to Dr. DK aka Arthur that there will be more Jammarkattel to get more bullets and knife wounds for the Maoist, by the Maoists, and to the Maoists. Dr. DK aka Arthur asks everyone not to complain against Maoists. I wish your wishes and horses have wings like Eagle, unfortunately, we are in real world. Poor Arthur, just keep hallucinating. You should remember that there is only one truth. Truth is Prabhu Sah killed Mr. Tiwari. Anything other than truth is false or lie. In the case of Maoists, the truth is that they are killers. You are supporter of Maoists, and you are also partly responsible for the death of 15,000 Nepalis, by association. That is truth. Maoists and people like you are trying to falsify truth using useful idiots like you "Aruthur aka Dr. DK." Dr. DK it is time to stop your non-sensical comments here. Period. Why Dr. DK is Arthur? Dr. DK is a coward, who used to be Maodai in early days of Maoists war, then as soon as he moved to US, he stopped his posting to everyone's surprise. In his early posting, he claimed that he was in semi-industrialist Asian country but not in East Asia. He waited long to get US citizenship, then he surfaced again in support of Maoists as a new nickname, Arthur. Arthur recently claimed that he is not Nepali, what a coincidence, and honesty. He gave up Nepali citizenship, therefore, he has easy way to fool us. Did he ever claim that he was never a Nepali? Nope. If he was never a Nepali, why the hell in Earth, a foreigner would hide his identity to support Maoists. Why the hell in this Earth, he would stick so long on issues related to none of his business for so long, in such web forum, with a limited number of commentators. He would have written his articles on Nepali times, supporting Maoists, and reached a greater mass. Why is Dr. DK not appearing anywhere else, because he appears here as Arthur. He is the man who cannot remain silent without supporting Maoists. Poor Arthur aka Dr. DK.

Nirmal Oct 18, 2011 Thank you very much dear 28. Arthur for what you tried to point out in your previous post. Actually, I too can not explain this connection between NC, UML and "hardliners" Maoists. The whole paraphernalia just seems about how to silence the so called Madhesi political thought. To avoid controversy for fear of the reactive wave. In a democracy anyone should be able to talk about any topic, this is risky and quite tricky, yes of course but one day we'll have to talk in Nepal very thoroughly on postmodern mutation of Shah dynasty's despotism. But just see how the Maoists' and Madhesi leaders formulate policies to go in that direction; social protection policies. But these policies are only effective to buy votes (the thing that the Maoists should be avoiding had they been truly revolutionaries). Anti-Madhesi Prejudice is one of the more established (although not the only one: there is the Mustangi Tibetan culture one example between many), in what it is known to people like us as the trauma of Nepali Nationalist culture which is effective from the time of King Mahendra. So it becomes relevant to ask If such prejudices are increased or decreased when one treads on these delicate nerves? There is a certain trend in inner Terai, very audible, but not a majority, which believes that the ideological background that lies behind such a question is wrong. They should not care whether such established bias increases or decreases, they argue, because the bias is indelible. And what they(as "Madhesis")should do is to seccede quickly from Nepal. Some even believe that the worse it is for Pahadiya Nepal the better it is for madhes. This is not a comment about the political plausibility of Madhesi independence (which Mr. Sarat Singh Bhandari exemplifies with emotions rising as foam and the very day it goes down quickly). It is a comment on the current alliance that should embody the spirit of Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal. A natural conservatism that the current govt should be defending because the interests of the Madhesi are as defensible as those of Mustangi Tibetans. But one thing is to provoke, discuss, argue, and quite another different thing is to look for the easy applause, for the adulation of the audience. I've not known any shrewd definition of demagoguery than what Karl Kraus wrote, a formidable debater from Vienna: "The secret of the Demagogue is to adapt to the stupidity of those who hear him/her to believe that they are as smart as him/her." All politicians should calculate their words not for aesthetic or ethical reasons, our society is plural and the electorate can choose what best suits to their interests. But they must calculate thinking on the effect, beneficial or harmful, which can be caused to the project that they defend. The NC, UML and Baidhya factions from the Maoists have no future in Nepal, If somebody wants I can give it written. Even they join hands to save their old and traumatised face electorally, they are quite short to the significant position in Nepali politics. So, it is upto the Maoists establishment faction to decide If they really want to get involved themselves in a coherent and modern politics, free of biasness and the patronage from South or North. You know dear Arthur, once I heard a common woman from the street commenting on the Maoists, right after they came out of "their cave of illustration" to participate in open politics. Her words will always have a profound impact on my views towards the Maoists(but free of bias). She said, "khanai napayera ta ho kaatmaar ani ahile aayera khulla rajniti gareka, jaba khana paunchhan taba yiniharuko asli rang dekhina thalchha." Sorry, you say that you are a foreigner so I translate it literally: They were involved in killing and are involved in open politics as they had nothing to eat(eat here means to enrich oneself), once they have enough to eat it will be seen their true color. Up to now her theory is working with perfection. So again I feel sad for you.

who cares Oct 18, 2011 a few days ago this as termed brilliant technocrat bhatterai aka the most successful finance minister compared nepali market with austrilian and singapore market. and said size of their market and ours are almost similar and if their market could attract foreign investment then why can ours? as far as i know, they get most of the investment not cause of their market but their economy rely on outside market. australian economy: mining, tourism, agriculture etc. main market- foreign. singaporean economy: manufacturing, IT, tourism, transit-point etc. main market- also foreign. limited resources of ours in his hand is just like coconut in the hand of a monkey. this also proves that this bhatterai only sees what is seen on the outside. regarding discouraging owing private vehicles: does not he know that vehicles create skilled job? now what, only communist should have right to ride private vehicle? all govt. should do is reduce the no of vehicles inside busy street by introducing zonal system. i say, reduce import tax for bikes and create skilled jobs, increase efficiency.

K. K. Sharma Oct 18, 2011 The simple women's idea of the Maoists # 33 can be gaused by a review of the 40 point demands given by Baburam Baje to the then PM Deuba in 1996 for which many lives, properties etc were destroyed. Wish Auther or NT could refresh our memories by listing the 40 point demand and making an assessment of them.

GyaRel Oct 19, 2011 KKS, You were right to raise the 40 points of 1996. A friend of mine here was asking why doesn't BRB bring those 40 points and implement them? Oops, my answer to him was as raised by common woman's answer to Nirmal. In 1996, BRB et al. had 4 seats in parliament, now they have government. It is easy to talk, but when you reach there then you have readymade excuses, just like Dr. DK aka Arthur gives here, the opposition is not giving them an opportunity do. In democracy, opposition is part of the game, no matter who you are. Poor arthur also mentioned about majority in his posting a few days ago. In communist China, there is no majority, because there is no minority --the opposition--. Arrogant Arthur must be regretting only his truth in several years of comment in NT. Another excuse that MAoists will tell us is that paradigm has shifted since 1996, and those 40 points are not relevant in this paradigm. My next question will be, "if Paradigm can shift so fast, why did not you wait, why did you kill so many people?" Gyanendra gave up royalty not because of Maoist war, but because of death of 25 people. In the history of world to be written yet, I am sure Gyanendra will be considered one brave King who did not leave the country, and who left Royal palace without resistance that could have triggered second round of bloodshed. He will be model to more dictators who will be forced out of government control. Egyptian President Sadat possibly learned something from Gyanendra. I really admire his courage to remain within country. We have to appreciate his move at least this one. Will BRB and Prachanda have courage to remain proud like Gyanendra? I doubt. Arthur might have excuses.

Nepali Oct 19, 2011 Dear Sharma # 35 Please Note Women Guess is said to be correct, here is innocent statement.Deuba is a paralyzed by tongue a most corrupt Nc cadre ,During that time all corrupts of Nc allianced to Form government;Maoist demand 40 points and political consciousness not like today. This doe snot allow them for destruction of national infrastructures 7000 nos & killing innocent too.The Narayanhiti assination and political support by other parties latter on provide the present image of revolutionary forces in Nepal . But yet few maoist like Baidya & associate thinks for Gun or PLA. Do you think how many of them survive on real work ? the style is adopted in Terai mostly criminal groups. How You think comprehensive Peace will be in Whole Nation? About 300 peoples are killed in controling these elements last are? Hence Nirmal's finding is true and Yet applicable........

Nepali Oct 19, 2011 Hi GyaRel. You are true to your Analysis about the then king Ganendra most learned and better than many professor on many Topics.But Huligans Politician not ready to realized his role . We remember him for TV statement '' Manche lai marnegari shoshan Garnu Hun". Now thousands of death reorted in FDR Nepal & Gopeswornath not in title to speak, Ganubaba is silent. who will address Nepali Sufferings. Key politicians are engaged in quarreling like street dogs. Wild Dogs more organized . worst than Street Dogs, ( Bhusaha Kukur)

Madhesi Oct 19, 2011 NOW PEOPLE UNDERSTAND HOW ABHIMANYU KILLED IN MAHABHARAT GREAT WAR ,VERY POPULAR PROVERB IN HINDI , ANDHADESH MAI KANA RAJA TAKE SEER BHAJI TAKE SEER KHAJA" APPLICABLE TO BHANDARI ISSUE.NO NEED OF SC.

K. K. Sharma Oct 20, 2011 Dear # 36,Yes, how many of those 40 points demands have the Maoists forgotten.. Recall and review of those 40 demands, for which thousands of Nepali lives were lost, thousands lost their properties, thousands were extorted, not to mention retardation of our economy and destruction of infrastructures, should be the basis of evaluating the BRB's performance.

Vija Srestha Oct 20, 2011 Dear K.K.Sharma, Thank you for being realistic and secondly if you have noticed ,article's in Nepali news papers have become informative,not under discussion.The Himalayan Times prints only what it conciders is good for maoist party,all the information is under scanner by maoist party,knowledge doesn't matter anymore.Even such newspaper like The Nepali Times,is stopping articles from people who have hit the hammer on the nail.Anyone who have an access to the article New Nepal to New Dehli,please forward me to my mail vija_lett@hotmail.com. Mr.Kunda personali presses the buttons on this article as no one on the internet can access it.The conclusion is ,nothing must go in the press about Mr.Bhattarai's visit to India,nothing is worthy for the Nepali Nation to know.The latetest news about Mr.Sah and Bhandari are the best indicators of how Bhattarai is ready to operate to iliminate anyone who knows something or who is capable of thinking including Mr.Kunda Dixit. Thank you

Nepali Oct 20, 2011 Dear KKS #40 Shame for Moaist if they forget 40 points of past which staged this conflict and massive destruction within nation.No they Now the value of Consensus within nation only one Key balance. Nepal is 40th biggest country out of 278. So many diversification present . still peaceful in compression to many. wrong advocacy leads to blunder.BRB is still armature in many front , this is hard fact.

Nirmal Oct 20, 2011 Before Baburam Bhattarai arrives to New Delhi, in front of public opinion the general curiosity in Nepal should have been how India will end its own diplomatic design i.e. the 12 points peace pact and how will they write this diplomatic successs of Nepal's dark years. Meanwhile, the language used in this visit does not contain any reference to it(everything seems about economy, not in vain this is not the real economy flight of BRB) which led some people to think that the foreign equidistant policy is being imposed in order to explain the phenomen of people's war and its complex end, others go further and think that it is the NC which has passed the ball in the Maoists's court to close the chapter of peace process no matter they do it in India or in Nepal and there are some(Baidhya faction) who is openly accusing BRB and Prachanda of surrendering. While everyone has his/her own opinions about the visit and suggestions for Baburam I have some words for our historical neighbour -India- that probably tonight I'll give a final outlet, hoping that Nepali Times will come with an effective coverage on Baburam's India visit and that I could contribute little bit as well.

Arthur Oct 20, 2011 Sorry, there have been several replies to my comments and normally I try to encourage further discussion by responding. Unfortunately I simply don't have time at the moment. There are rallies in about one thousand cities worldwide (mainly in developing countries) in solidarity with the riots in Greece, Spain, Italy etc and the occupation of Wall Street against the imposition of austerity programs attacking 99% of the people in the interests of 1%. Obviously we are a very long way from having our own Maoist led revolutions, but it does keep me busy on politics in my own country! BTW Gaddafi has just been defeated in Libya. Anyone still hoping for military rule in Nepal should ponder the fact that many of his supporters died with him. Kunda Dixit should give up hopes of the West intervening against revolution in Nepal. NATO actually joined the rebel forces!

Arthur Oct 20, 2011 PS I forgot to thank those who answered my question as to what you would shout about when the two Ministers were withdrawn by starting to shout about the 40 points. I had never expected to see anti-Maoists complaining that the Maoists have not yet implemented the 40 points. Will you next be taking joint action with the Mohan Baidya wing of the Maoist party or with Matrika Yadav?

Rishav Oct 20, 2011 Reply : Arthur. Tried to act all smug again!! Won't work I'm afraid. Yes, Gaddafi is dead! So let that be a warning to the Maoists, you can't create fear and therefore stop the process of democracy forever without a rise of the people eventually, remember the counter march last year against the indefinite Maoist strike. The Maoists know that they can't push the people's buttons too much. Comparing occupy Wall street with the Maoist insurgency, I'm afraid is a ludicrous comparison. A mostly peaceful democratic national form of protest against Wall street, compared to a political armed revolt against a democratically elected people's Government. Hmmm! My advice to you, " keep me busy on politics in my own country" I certainly would help you, but your too chicken to reveal where your from. Beat you in argument again, impetulant student of Nepali affairs.

Soni Oct 20, 2011 I try not to get engaged in nonsense but then #44 and 45 end up with some truly imaginative comments and it is important to try and end such mistaken delusion. The Great Socialist People Libyan Arab Jamahiriya and Gaddafi is quite misunderstood because they do not follow the normal Western cookie-cutter governance, constitution, nor the same labels. The West does not understand Middle Eastern and African societal make up and mindset. (what is with communists and the issue of mindset?) The Green Book, for which Libya follows as principles and guidelines for their governance, is an organized political, practical framework and structure that encompasses and affirms their own version of a new advanced and democratic concept of human rights.... [and].... permeates, informs and directs all its organizational structures, mode of operations, relations among members and more importantly their interaction with the wider society ...etc. Point out the differences with socialists??? Meanwhile, nobody other than the Maoists are/were waiting for the military to act. That was in the hope that they could claim victimhood, and engage in more mindless killing. With regards to Occupy Wall Street, I simply could not care less because I, like many others sympathize with their cause which has nothing to do with communism but everything to do with fairness. But the display of victim-hood in Greece, Spain, Italy and elsewhere is a bit rich for socialists. Cooking national budget, demonstrating largeheartedness with money borrowed against future generations, living beyond their means, and creating mass inefficiencies just to win power, and then turning around and blaming foreigners for their plight is again demonstrative of the hollowness of their ideological madness. Consider the fact that minimum wage in Greece is higher than the rest of the Southern Europe, tax evasion among the highest, government ownership of enterprise among the highest, corruption under the aegis of the socialist PASOK party. Maoists in Nepal, the intellectual descendants of the same ideology which provided the underpinning of Nazi madness, have lying through their teeth for all their existence. Their defense too is based on lies. So, talking about the 40 point demand has suddenly become laughable instead of the fact that commentators here have patiently pointed out just how laughable those points were in the first place. A look back at the Maoist and communist history demonstrates the utiltisation of diversionary tactics to deflect attention from truth. Comment no's 44&45 provide further evidence for that truth. Of course, it never fails to surprise just how easily they lie.

Soni Oct 20, 2011 I would however make one comment with reference to the Occupy Wall Street campaign in America. They are blessed with a media which demonstrates the capacity to understand the issues at stake and discuss it intelligently. From NYTimes, "Support for redistribution, surprisingly enough, has plummeted during the recession. For years, the General Social Survey has asked individuals whether 'government should reduce income differences between the rich and the poor.' Agreement with this statement dropped dramatically between 2008 and 2010, the two most recent years of data available. Other surveys have shown similar results Ã¯Â¿Â½ the change is not driven by wealthy white Republicans reacting against President Obama's agenda: the drop is if anything slightly larger among minorities, and Americans who self-identify as having below average income show the same decrease in support for redistribution as wealthier Americans." The most prominent leftist in America (if you can call him that) has written some excellent articles on the issue, and has been writing on the issue for a long time. A sample, For the financialization of America wasn't dictated by the invisible hand of the market. What caused the financial industry to grow much faster than the rest of the economy starting around 1980 was a series of deliberate policy choices, in particular a process of deregulation that continued right up to the eve of the 2008 crisis. Not coincidentally, the era of an ever-growing financial industry was also an era of ever-growing inequality of income and wealth. Wall Street made a large direct contribution to economic polarization, because soaring incomes in finance accounted for a significant fraction of the rising share of the top 1 percent (and the top 0.1 percent, which accounts for most of the top 1 percent's gains) in the nation's income. More broadly, the same political forces that promoted financial deregulation fostered overall inequality in a variety of ways, undermining organized labor, doing away with the "outrage constraint" that used to limit executive paychecks, and more." The funny thing is that Krugman would be considered a rabid rightist in Nepal. Note that there is sufficient evidence to point out that inequality in America is also a result of change in technology. Americans are perfectly capable of discussing these issues amongst themselves and sorting out their own problem and good luck and godspeed to them, if that is what they want. Meanwhile, in this godforsaken country if you wish to discuss something you are met with a barrage of outrageous lies from communists.

Kale Rai Oct 21, 2011 #44 Arthur. Who is the Dictatorial one , the Democrattic parties or the Ultra Left Commies? Ha ha ha, a coal calling the kettle black. Persons like Arthur can tell lies and lies and double or triple talk. They are children of Gobbels.

Kale Rai Oct 21, 2011 P.S. Who has a tendency to become Nepali Gaddafi? We want no violence , social -economic justice and full fledg,not sham democracy with rule of law AND NOT COMMUNIST ONE PARTY SYSTEM. IN ONE PARTY SYSTEM CARD CARRYING MEMBERS OF THE RULING PART ARE NEVER TRIED IN THE COURT EVEN WHEN THEY COMMIT MURDER. THE PARTY,S DISCIPLINERY COMMITTEE ASKS FOR SELF-CRITICISM AND LET OFF. THE ATTORNEY GENERAL IS A PARTY CADRE AND WE HAVE AN EXAMPLE IN MUKTI PRADHAN EVEN NOW.

mukul Oct 21, 2011 He is on his way to sell the country already!! Imagine any of the Kangressi leaders or Madheshi leaders proposing similar Aid from India. Remember The Tanakpur case? These are the same people who did not want any help from India then. As a result, we are in boat-load of loadshedding!! Communism and fascism in General kills not only people's intellect, but also the human side inside of them (I am refering to people like Prachanda, Battarai, Baidya and everyone who has taken life of innocent nepalis to get to where they are now)...We are so fool to even have thought of giving them chance.. Are we all blokes so thoughtless that just because they speak "Nepali" they could ever be loyal to the people (Nepali People). Well, the Aid that is thought to be "free"--most of it will go into Swiss bank under party name. You cannot trust any leaders who puts the interest of A party before that of the country and the people. Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Hitler and numerous others ( for a change pls read world history and educate those who cannot) have destroyed society on similar grounds. Baburam thinks he can be Lenin, Prachanda tries to assume Stalin like approach and Baidya thinks he can be proud like Mussolini... Laal Salam to you!!!!

mukul Oct 21, 2011 I do not understand the purpose of your highlighted question marks, moderators!let me know if you need further clarifications.

GyaRel Oct 22, 2011 BRB surrendered to India by signing the BIPPA treaty. This will be must worst than the Tanakpur Treaty. Maoists in one hand don't want Indian companies to work in contracts that we have signed, and on the other hand the BRB, the spin Doctor, goes and signs a treaty that allows these Indian Companies to get compensation? Is it how these Maoists think that they can play double and make money? Not let Indians work in those projects, and give money through government coffers to these companies as compensations, and extract a share from the compensation? If they think that Indians are that dumb, then the Maoists -BRB plus- are idiots enough. My questions to BRB? Did you guys have enough public discussions before you signed the treaty? It does not seem so. Secondly, did you have cost-benefit analysis? If not, then you signed it to please Indians so that you life as PM can be extended. Poor BRB. I wonder whether this guy even read this treaty. It is an important treaty, and you would not simply rely in briefing, but would like to read at bed time at least, and identify what would be important clauses that will have long term negative impact. We don't need to worry about positive, that is a selling point, but negative point will be the reason, BRB would like to add one more demand in his 1996 list of demands if this treaty was signed 20 years ago. Now, it will hunt down BRB and his cronies who signed without reading and analyzing long term impact. I feel that he has proved himself a never second dumb. This issue should go to the top of the NepaliTimes Ass's next issue.