To donate:
- America Nepal Medical Foundation is setting up isolation centres in Kathmandu. Donation details here.
- Feed the Hungry Nepal is arranging for food supplies to those who need it, as well as oxygen cylinders. Donation details on Facebook.
- 100's group has been making oxygen cylinders available and getting them to Covid patients. Find information on where to donate and whom to contact on Facebook.
- UK-based Our Sansar are running a matched through funding platform The Big Give to raise Covid funds for rural Nepal until 13 May. Pipal Tree will take over the appeal after 13 May. Donate here.
For Home PCR tests:
- Star Hospital, Sanepa: (01) 550198
- HAMS Hospital, Mandikatar: (01) 4377404, (01) 4377704, (01) 4376925, (01) 4376926, (01) 4377781, (01) 4376914
- Decode Lab, Bagbazar: (01) 4264171, (01) 4264173, 9808250408, 9847697767
- BIDH Lab, UN Park: (01) 5260149
- Sooriya Healthcare, Lazimpat: 9823108356, 9803162029, 9810117439, 9810117436
- Danphe Care: 9802314739
To volunteer/inquire about health resources:
- Covid Connect Nepal: https://covidconnectnp.org Covid connect support hotlines: 9843389412 (6am-8am) 9842863093 (8am-11am) 986525257420 (11am-3pm)
For Covid tele-consultations:
- Covid Alliance for Nepal: 9880035000 (8am to 8pm)
- Dr Priya Rimal: +17086906975 (7am-8am)
- Sushmita Dhakal: 9851177481 (10:30am-2pm)
- Dr Milan Gaihre (Chitwan): 9851208665
- Dr Gunjan Khadka: 9841022196
- Dr Bijay Mainali: 9851234231
- Dr Riwaj Bhandari: 9841183733
- Dr Love Thakur (Nepalganj): 9844221757
- Dr Bimalendra Yadav (Nepalganj): 9855035908
- Dr Nabin Khadja (Nepalganj): 9845592544
- Anit Sinha (Pokhara): 9844022717
- Prem Dev Joshi (Pokhara): 9885089689
- Dr Sabin Karki (Lumbini Medical College): 9856084155
- Sushanta Paudel: 9845691121
- Dr David Thapa (Ilam): 9849854914 (5pm-8pm)
- Dr Arun Shahi: 9810361633 (Oncology)
- Dr Love Kumar Shah: 9854027559 (Pediatrics)
- Dr Rakesh Verma: 9812560610
- Dr Misha Mahaseth: 9826812208 (Dentist)
- Dr Dipendra Singh: 9841888956
- Dr Manish Kumar Shah: 9851088006
- Dr Bivek Singh: 9847214861.
For non-Covid tele-consultations:
- Dr Smriti Mathema (Pediatrics): 9851044206 (9am-5pm)
- Dr Rakesh Kumar Jha (Gastroenterology, Birgunj): 9841282634 (11am-2pm & 4pm-8pm)
- Danphe Care: 9802314739
For Ambulance:
- 24-hour free Covid ambulance service: 9851277342, 985123942, 9851312417
- Free ambulance service from KMC: 1180
- Auto Rikshaw ambulance service (Dang): 9847650272 (Team leader-Ram Kumar Yogi), 9806261345 (Buddhi Ram Buda), 9868975714 (Tul Bahadur Rawat), 9843462926 (Ganesh Bahadur Khadka), 9822815027(Buddhi Ram BK), 9809575539 (Chandra Bahadur Gharti), 9864718791 (Hari Pun), 9818220450 (Tilak BK), and 9810836551 (Naresh Oli)
For oxygen:
- Hamro Team Nepal: 9851102652, 9851102653, 9851102654, 9841669170, 9851054280, 9741710493
- Shisir GC: 9857025765
- Bablu Gupta: 9861116456
For bed with oxygen:
- Youth for Nation: 9861116456 ,9857030887 ,9841309599, 9863322793
For Plasma:
- Nepal Red Cross: (01) 428845
- Plasma Connect: 9801230045, 9803526474
- Hamro Life Bank: 9801230045
- Robin Hood Army Nepal (link to donate plasma): https://bit.ly/3ePnBjp
For food:
- Juju Kaji: https://www.facebook.com/kajijuju
Covid-19 hotline service (MoHP): 113 (8am to 8pm), 1115 (6am to 10pm), 9851255839, 9851255837
Mental health resources:
- Trans-cultural Psychosocial Organization Nepal (TPO Nepal): 1660 01 02005
- Centre for Mental Health & Counselling (CMC) Nepal hotline: 1660 01 85080
- MARC Nepal: 9813527732
- TPO Nepal helpline: 1660 010 2005
- Jaya Mental Health (for frontline health workers): 9843643433
- CWIN-Nepal helpline for children: 1098
- Kanti Children's Hospital mental health hotline: 1660 01 10666, 9851310998
- Rupa Chaudhary (Bardiya): 9809680966
- Kamala Budhathoki (Kailali): 9858420126
- Karnaraj Rimal (Banke/Dang): 9848586342
- More mental health resources on Yomā Nepal's Instagram page
Legal Consultations:
- Adv. Renu Pradhan (Kailali): 9848420233
- Adv. Kashiram Chaudhary (Bardiya): 9848055560
- Adv. Basanta Gautam (Banke): 9848020025
- Adv. Goma Mahara (Dang): 9857830396
Updated Covid directory at Nepal Covid-19 Support Group, which has Covid-related resources and expert and doctor-assistance for Covid-related inquires and consultations.
The list has been compiled based on the information available on social media.