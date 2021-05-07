Photo: HAMRO TEAM NEPAL/FACEBOOK

To donate:

For Home PCR tests:

Star Hospital, Sanepa: (01) 550198

HAMS Hospital, Mandikatar: (01) 4377404, (01) 4377704, (01) 4376925, (01) 4376926, (01) 4377781, (01) 4376914

Decode Lab, Bagbazar: (01) 4264171, (01) 4264173, 9808250408, 9847697767

BIDH Lab, UN Park: (01) 5260149

Sooriya Healthcare, Lazimpat: 9823108356, 9803162029, 9810117439, 9810117436

Danphe Care: 9802314739

To volunteer/inquire about health resources:

Covid Connect Nepal: https://covidconnectnp.org Covid connect support hotlines: 9843389412 (6am-8am) 9842863093 (8am-11am) 986525257420 (11am-3pm)

For Covid tele-consultations:

Covid Alliance for Nepal: 9880035000 (8am to 8pm)

Dr Priya Rimal: +17086906975 (7am-8am)

Sushmita Dhakal: 9851177481 (10:30am-2pm)

Dr Milan Gaihre (Chitwan): 9851208665

Dr Gunjan Khadka: 9841022196

Dr Bijay Mainali: 9851234231

Dr Riwaj Bhandari: 9841183733

Dr Love Thakur (Nepalganj): 9844221757

Dr Bimalendra Yadav (Nepalganj): 9855035908

Dr Nabin Khadja (Nepalganj): 9845592544

Anit Sinha (Pokhara): 9844022717

Prem Dev Joshi (Pokhara): 9885089689

Dr Sabin Karki (Lumbini Medical College): 9856084155

Sushanta Paudel: 9845691121

Dr David Thapa (Ilam): 9849854914 (5pm-8pm)

Dr Arun Shahi: 9810361633 (Oncology)

Dr Love Kumar Shah: 9854027559 (Pediatrics)

Dr Rakesh Verma: 9812560610

Dr Misha Mahaseth: 9826812208 (Dentist)

Dr Dipendra Singh: 9841888956

Dr Manish Kumar Shah: 9851088006

Dr Bivek Singh: 9847214861.

For non-Covid tele-consultations:

Dr Smriti Mathema (Pediatrics): 9851044206 (9am-5pm)

Dr Rakesh Kumar Jha (Gastroenterology, Birgunj): 9841282634 (11am-2pm & 4pm-8pm)

Danphe Care: 9802314739

For Ambulance:

24-hour free Covid ambulance service: 9851277342, 985123942, 9851312417

Free ambulance service from KMC: 1180

Auto Rikshaw ambulance service (Dang): 9847650272 (Team leader-Ram Kumar Yogi), 9806261345 (Buddhi Ram Buda), 9868975714 (Tul Bahadur Rawat), 9843462926 (Ganesh Bahadur Khadka), 9822815027(Buddhi Ram BK), 9809575539 (Chandra Bahadur Gharti), 9864718791 (Hari Pun), 9818220450 (Tilak BK), and 9810836551 (Naresh Oli)

For oxygen:

Hamro Team Nepal: 9851102652, 9851102653, 9851102654, 9841669170, 9851054280, 9741710493

Shisir GC: 9857025765

Bablu Gupta: 9861116456

For bed with oxygen:

Youth for Nation: 9861116456 ,9857030887 ,9841309599, 9863322793

For Plasma:

For food:

Covid-19 hotline service (MoHP): 113 (8am to 8pm), 1115 (6am to 10pm), 9851255839, 9851255837

Mental health resources:

Trans-cultural Psychosocial Organization Nepal (TPO Nepal): 1660 01 02005

Centre for Mental Health & Counselling (CMC) Nepal hotline: 1660 01 85080

MARC Nepal: 9813527732

TPO Nepal helpline: 1660 010 2005

1660 010 2005 Jaya Mental Health (for frontline health workers): 9843643433

CWIN-Nepal helpline for children: 1098

Kanti Children's Hospital mental health hotline: 1660 01 10666, 9851310998

Rupa Chaudhary (Bardiya): 9809680966

Kamala Budhathoki (Kailali): 9858420126

Karnaraj Rimal (Banke/Dang): 9848586342

More mental health resources on Yomā Nepal's Instagram page

Legal Consultations:

Adv. Renu Pradhan (Kailali): 9848420233

Adv. Kashiram Chaudhary (Bardiya): 9848055560

Adv. Basanta Gautam (Banke): 9848020025

Adv. Goma Mahara (Dang): 9857830396

Updated Covid directory at Nepal Covid-19 Support Group, which has Covid-related resources and expert and doctor-assistance for Covid-related inquires and consultations.

The list has been compiled based on the information available on social media.