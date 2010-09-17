KIRAN PANDAY

Highways across Nepal have been blocked by landslides and floods as late monsoon rains batter the country. Kathmandu's road lifeline was blocked in Dhading creating a monstrous jam that lasted two days. The Kathmandu-Lhasa highway has been blocked by major slips along the Bhote Kosi, closing the route for nearly a week. The new Beni-Jomsom track has been washed away in several places. In Surkhet, highways are blocked by transporters after angry locals threw a bus driver into the Bheri River when his vehicle ran over a girl. The politics is also stuck, with no end in sight to the deadlock ahead of the eighth round of elections in parliament for a new prime minister.