The exceptionally good weather in Pokhara during Dasain week seemed to lift spirits in Nepal's tourist town which saw tour groups cancel following news of the devastating floods on the Trisuli and Budi Gandaki.
The start of direct daily international flights between Pokhara and Dubai has increased prospects for a tourism revival, and the trekking trails are not as deserted as predicted. Already, interantional tourists headed for the Annapurnas and Mustang are flying in directly, bypassing Kathmandu.
Pokhara is a busy base camp for international and Nepali hikers headed up to the mountains, and the two new hot favourites this season seem to be Annapurna North Base Camp and Mardi Himal.
But the good weather is not going to last, as heavy rain and snow are forecast starting Thursday till Saturday.