The exceptionally good weather in Pokhara during Dasain week seemed to lift spirits in Nepal's tourist town which saw tour groups cancel following news of the devastating floods on the Trisuli and Budi Gandaki.

The start of direct daily international flights between Pokhara and Dubai has increased prospects for a tourism revival, and the trekking trails are not as deserted as predicted. Already, interantional tourists headed for the Annapurnas and Mustang are flying in directly, bypassing Kathmandu.



Pokhara is a busy base camp for international and Nepali hikers headed up to the mountains, and the two new hot favourites this season seem to be Annapurna North Base Camp and Mardi Himal.



But the good weather is not going to last, as heavy rain and snow are forecast starting Thursday till Saturday.

Despite cancellations by tour groups following the August-September floods, there is cautious optimism after direct flights started between Pokhara International Airport and Dubai.

The Gurung village of Sikles is only a three-hour drive from Pokhara and offers scenic trekking routes including the Kori Peak, Kapuche Lake, and the Toni Hagen Trail.

The 'Royal Trek' route from Australian Camp to Rupa Lake is so named because Prince (now King) Charles once hiked here.

One of the more scenic hotels in Pokhara is the 40-year-old Fishtail Lodge from where visitors can see the mountains reflected on Phewa Lake.

It is autumn, and migratory birds like this White Rumped Vulture have descended down from the mountains.

Tiger Mountain Pokhara Lodge is located on a scenic and heavily forested ridge offering a panoramic view of the Annapurna Massif.

Tilicho Peak as seen from Jomsom, which is now only four hours from Pokhara by road and 20 minutes by plane. The bridge over the Kali Gandaki that had recently been swept away has been restored.

Sunrise view of Annapurna South, Hiunchuli, and Annapurna I as seen from Kahun Danda on Saturday. The top is just a 30 minute drive from Pokhara.