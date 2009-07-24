INDIA-GAZING

Prashant Jha has done it again. Enjoyed his thoroughly perceptive analysis from the centre of the Indian Empire ('India confused by Nepal's confusion', #460). It is obvious that the babus in Delhi have no idea what is going on in Nepal, and as much as they'd like to influence events here Nepalis have shown that by out-doing everyone in selfishness and greed they are beyond manipulation. Those who talk about foreign interference don't know what they are talking about. Why would anyone even try?

Jayanarayan Sharma,

email

* It may be true that India is frustrated about the political instability in Nepal. But India also needs to do its bit and not blame Nepal all the time. The most effective measure it can take to restore people-to-people trust is to tame its SSB. That force has done more to harm Nepal-India relations than any other entity. The arrogance of the state authorities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar has also bred animosity.

Chandra Sen,

Birganj

ROLLBACK VIOLENCE

Full support for Kul Chandra Gautam's efforts to set up cross-cutting activism to rollback violence ('Rollback violence', #460). It is really getting too much to bear. It may sound utopian, but we really need to foster a new culture of settling our differences in a non-violent manner. For that the pre-requisite is political stability which in turn can only come with our leaders burying the hatchet. It may be asking too much, but maybe they can do that at least until the new constitution is written?

Nima Ghale,

Hong Kong/Kathmandu

ANARCHIST

As a visitor in Nepal it gives me great pleasure to read the well-written articles and analyses in Nepali Times. But as a well-educated anarchist it's a bit annoying to see you succumb to the populist use of the word 'anarchism'. Anarchism does not mean chaos. It is a thoroughly developed political ideology as described by prominent figures such as Noam Chomsky and Pjotr Kropotkin.

Bo Brinch Hansen,

email

K9's

I liked Subeksha Poudel's nice, heart-warming piece on how we should start calling street dogs "community dogs", and the success of the sterilisation program. ('K-9-Friendly', #460). If the quality of life of humans is so low in this city, then I guess the dog's life will also be not that great. But we have to do whatever we can to help our canine friends. After all they are gods!

Usha Thapa,

Budanilkantha