India leads

India led South Asia in regulatory reform last year, with an explicit policy objective to become a leading business-friendly economy, while Sri Lanka and Bhutan also stepped up their reforms, according to Doing Business 2008, a World Bank report.

India came top worldwide in reforms to cross-border trade. It also increased access to credit by expanding credit bureau coverage to individuals as well as businesses, and introduced an electronic registry for security rights granted by companies.

Sri Lanka made the most progress in South Asia in easing business start-up, eliminating burdensome approvals and introducing a flat registration fee. Start-up procedures were cut from eight to five, and the time from 50 days to 39. Sri Lanka also introduced electronic submission of customs declarations, cutting the trading time by seven days.

Bhutan implemented its first labour law, prohibiting forced labour, discrimination, sexual harassment, and child labour. It also removed a 12-month limit on fixed-term contracts, eased restrictions on night work, and removed mandatory pay premiums for daytime overtime. Bhutan also sped up property registration by a month by adding more judges to handle property transfers, and reduced business start-up procedures.



Bank wheels

Everest Bank will now provide mobile banking services through its 'bank on wheels.' This mobile vehicle has been introduced through its branch office in Birtamod. Everest bank has 22 branches all over the country, the largest network among private sector banks.



Festival offer

On the occasion of Dasain, Morang Auto Works has launched a new scheme-Yamaha Dasain and Tihar Asambhav Offer. Customers will be entitled to a scratch card that contains Rs 4,000-10,000 cash, and a lucky draw that can win them a Civil Homes bungalow at Kalanki.



BF offer

BF Dear Hill shoes have their own festival offer of scratch cards that can win customers a Bajaj Pulsar, laptops, colour televisions, mobile sets, DVD players and Rs 50-1,000.



E51

Nokia has launched the new E51 in its E series. The E51 is ideal for business professionals and provides mobile telephony, email and messaging, voice mailbox and one dial plan.



Winner

Subash Chandra Adhikari of Kabhre won an all expenses paid trip to Anfield, Liverpool to watch Liverpool against Birmingham City. Adhikari presented the man of the match award to Javier Mascherano.