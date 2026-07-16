India and Nepal held their 13th meeting of the Joint Steering Committee on Power Sector Cooperation (JSC) in Pokhara on 15 July with Sarita Dawadi of Nepal’s Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and irrigation and Pankaj Agarwal of the Indian Ministry of Power. The two sides also held a Joint Working Group on Power Sector cooperation, agreeing to increase Nepal's export of electricity to India to 1,650MW from the current 1,10MW through the 400KV cross border transmission line.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy and Likhu Pike Rural Municipality jointly laid the foundation stone for the Ngagyur Nyingma Palyul Dhongag Chholing Monastery in Solukhumbu. The project receives approximately Rs33 million from the Government of India.