Germany is providing €8million euros in providing relief and support to the communities affected by the flood for emergency, humanitarian and development support. The United Kingdom has granted a £5 million humanitarian support package for floodrelief, while Japan pledged an emergency grant of $3 million in response to the disaster. Korea, which has sent to teams for tunnel rescue and humanitarian aid has additionally pledged $900,000 in emergency relief and thermal blankets.

China, which itself suffered from the flood disaster, has sent four special flights with 50 tons of specialised tunnel rescue personnel and equipment like thermal imaging drones and rescue hovercrafts.

Norway has contributed to the flood relief through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The assistance of medical, energy and technical equipment.

The European Commission allocated €2 million in emergency humanitarian aid, on top of €3 million already sent in 2026 for disaster preparedness. A first EU humanitarian air bridge flight organized by UNICEF is delivering 82 tonnes of essential supplies, while the European Commission is providing a further €500,000 for response and coordinating further help offered by European countries channeled through the International Red Cross. Luxembourg, Germany, Latvia and Norway are sending equipment including life jackets, hygiene and kitchen kits, blankets, medical supplies, protective equipment and emergency energy equipment.

Malaysia has deployed its Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) and pledged US$1 million in financial assistance. Singapore delivered humanitarian aid worth about $560,000 to Nepal to support recovery, Thailand provided $230,000 in aid.