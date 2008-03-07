Iron plus

The Government of Nepal, Nepal Flour Mills Association and the Micronutrient Initiative (MI) are launching an iron fortification program as part of the government's five year plan of action for the control of anaemia among women and children. Under the program, mills will be adding iron, folic acid and vitamin A to the flour they produce.

24 for Everest

Everest Bank's latest branch opened at Lekhnath in Kaski. This is Everest's 24th branch. The bank has 10 ATM counters and connects to all branches through the Anywhere Branch Banking Systems. Everest Bank also plans to open branches at Narayanghat, Tulsipur, Bhaktapur and Besisahar.

Merchant meet

At the sixth annual general meeting of Royal Merchant Banking and Finance, the company claimed a net profit of

Rs 6.7 million in the last fiscal year. It also announced a 10 percent bonus share and that deposits, borrowing, loans and investment were Rs 598.8 million.

Armani phone

Samsung's Giorgio Armani phone is now available in Nepal. At 10.5mm thick, it has a 3 megapixel camera, 2.6 inch touchscreen display and comes with a Giorgio Armani leather carrying case. IMS TeleTrade is Samsung Mobile's authorised distributor in Nepal.

Malaysian taste

A week-long festival was held by Tourism Malaysia at the Soaltee Crown Plaza, with exotic cuisine flown in especially from Malaysia. Last year, 38,022 Nepalis visited the country, a 200 percent increase. Tourism Malaysia will continue to highlight the country as an idyllic getaway.