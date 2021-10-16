All photos: HIMALKHABAR.COM

Earlier this year, a video of a box with Covid-19 vaccines being precariously carried across a flooded Kali Gandaki went viral on the Internet. After watching the clip, Rajendra Pandey, who works at the District Post Office in Lalitpur, was reminded of his job two decades ago.

In 2006, Pandey was walking along a trail in Bhatte Danda, carrying letters. A flood following a downpour left him stranded on one side of the river. He tied the bag full of letters on a bamboo pole and threw it across the river.

“It was not vaccines, I was carrying the mail, but there is less of a role for handwritten letters these days with email and social media,” says Pandey. “A postal worker was a respected profession, these days people are surprised we still exist.”

Madhu Acharya, 70, of Gauradaha in Jhapa had been a postal worker for five decades when he retired, and also remembers the prestige of being a mailman.

"Everyone used to greet me on the way, and when I delivered letters, people offered me food,” says Acharya. “Writing letters has become a thing of the past.”

The history of postal service in Nepal dates back to 1878 when Prime Minister Ranodip Singh Rana established the Nepal Post Office. Ninety-five years later, in 1973, Nepal became a member of the World Postal Union, gaining access to the international postal service.

But unlike other countries, where post offices have reinvented themselves over the years, Nepal’s postal service had remained archaic until recently. To keep up with technology, it is now starting to expand its reach and will soon be delivering items like passports to people’s homes.

Nepal’s postal system is already operating a Postal Savings Bank, cheque management, EMS courier service, and tracking. But by and large, work at the post office these days is just delivering government paperwork

"The reputation and dependability of the post office is declining. The culture of sending personal letters has stopped completely but no one has used our savings account either,” says Dilkaji Shakya, head of the District Post Office in Lalitpur.

Shakya admits that the postal service is losing its relevance because private companies provide better services that have a larger reach. For instance, the EMS courier service these days is available only in Qatar, Malaysia, Dubai, and India, while private companies have access to almost all countries in the world.

Despite being under-equipped and under-funded the post office, Shakya hopes that the government will invest more in the service so it can adapt to changing times. At present it still plays a vital role in delivering case documents from the Supreme Court, original bank files.

Yagya Raj Bhatt, director of the Postal Services Department in Kathmandu, says that new resources have been allocated in this year’s budget to upgrade the postal service. It could do with some improvement – more than two years after Nepali Times mailed a registered letter from the GPO in Sundhara to an address 15-minute walk away, it still has not arrived.

"We will now develop new structures and streamline our work, and hopefully attract people back to the postal service," says Bhatta. “Since 1 September we are also delivering passports from the foreign ministry directly to people’s homes all over the country so they do not have to come to Kathmandu to collect them.”

The postal service is being expanded to deliver parcels directly to people at home, and under an internal review, the Department is planning to introduce an e-commerce service.

Bhatta admits: “There is no alternative to reinventing the postal service with modern facilities if it wants to stay in business.”