It's a dog's life

As the city lights up in celebration of Tihar, the most anticipated day for Nepal’s dogs and their parents arrives: कुकुर पुजा.

Yet, it is a mixed blessing for our furry friends. Nepalis worship them as the guardians of the gates of heaven, garland them with marigold and offer them treats in the morning, and in the evening spook the doggies with firecrackers.

This Kukur Tihar may also be a time to give a thought to the many pets that have been separated from their families during the recent floods on the Trisuli and Budi Gandaki. Two dogs in particular have captured the hearts of people worldwide.

Seti (pictured, left) belongs to Dayaram Karki from Dharche, and was taken away in the Budi Gandaki flood on 11 October. She was swept down to Jagat and marooned on a sandbar, surviving for two weeks on biscuits thrown across the raging water.

Seti was finally rescued after a three-day effort led by Animal Nepal which deployed professional white water canoe guides to bring her home. A video of the daring rescue across the turbulent river has been viewed around the world.

Then there is the story of a black-and-white dog in Trisuli which just would not abandon the spot where its family’s house used to be in the 26 August flood. The dog has a collar, but no one seems to know its name since the entire neighbourhood is gone.

The dog sits quietly at what was once its family’s courtyard, sometimes digging in the sand. His unwavering loyalty has become a heartbreaking symbol of the attachment of a human’s best friend.

Social media has played a vital role in recent years in disseminating information about missing dogs, or getting people interested in adopting abandoned ones from shelters. And that same digital space has also highlighted human-dog bonds during darker times.

SOCIAL ANIMALS

Rajiv Lama is better known by his social media handle, karzen_kanchi because he posts videos of his five adorable canines as they go about their daily activities around his home, showing amazing obedience and affection. Videos of the dogs posted on social media are viewed by millions around the world.

Kanchi is a nine-year-old Labrador mix, and Kali a two-year-old Golden Retriever and German Shepherd mix. Lama also has two street rescues, Gori and Khaire. And Gori now has a daughter, Pari.