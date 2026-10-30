A spell of exceptionally clear weather brought bright blue skies, stunning mountain views, and pollution-less air to Nepal over Dasain and into this week, raising the spirits of a nation healing from back-to-back flood disasters from August-October.

But the clement weather did not last. Cyclone Arnab from the Bay of Bengal is forecast to dump heavy rain and snow on Friday-Saturday. After that, with the change in wind direction, smoke and smog from the south will start blowing into Nepal.

This drone photo shows the brightly-lit Kirtipur Stadium preparing for a Nepal Premier League (NPL) match on Tuesday evening as the sun set over the Central Himalayan peaks. The tournament is now recognised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) under the T20 setup.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s last-minute notice requiring a $25,000 fee per player to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) disallowed Pakistani cricketers from playing in Nepal, hurting what could have been a display of South Asian solidarity and celebration of the sport.

Nepali cricketers have performed well in matches abroad lately, and the national teams have carried the hopes of a nation bruised by disasters. The RSP government led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah similarly carries the collective aspirations of Nepalis.

On Monday, when PM Shah inaugurated the tournament, smiling and waving to cheering spectators, some were quick to draw comparisons between his match attendance to disdain of Parliament and disregard for members of his own party as well as the opposition.

Photo: PMO NEPAL

The spirit of cricket is defined by teamwork, fair play, and sportsmanship. It offers an important lesson for politics that transcends populism and popularity, to performance on the pitch. It is a lesson Nepal’s past leaders ignored to their own peril.

PM Shah wants to be different. His party already has a two-thirds majority, it does not need to govern with threats, arrogance and social media stunts. Facebook likes and shares will only go so far.

The tournament offers a symbolic takeaway about teamwork. Nepalis hope Balen Shah plays a captain’s innings.