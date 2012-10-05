MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA

International airlines flying into landlocked Nepal intersect with the two most important aspects of Nepal's economy: tourism and migrant labour. Yet, there is little strategic planning to encourage international airlines and support the national carrier. At the 'Nepal By Air' roundtable organised by Nepali Times, international airlines operating to Kathmandu say they see great potential for the growth in traffic. But they also want the government to address concerns like high landing and navigation charges, shoddy ground handling and infrastructure bottlenecks at the airport.

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Destination Dasain

With 28 international airlines operating in Nepal, choices are large for customers this Dasain