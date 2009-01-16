DAMBAR KRISHNA SHRESTHA

Nepali permanent residents of Hong Kong marched this week through the centre of the city, obstructing traffic and shouting slogans demanding an end to discrimination.

As curious passengers peered out of the top of double-decker trams, Nepalis in daura suruwal marched with placards that read: 'Nepali Language is Hong Kong's Language', 'Respect Nepali Culture' and 'End Discrimination Against Minorities'.

Ever since Nepalis born in Hong Kong before 1983 got permanent residence rights 15 years ago, the number of Nepalis who have settled down here has swelled to 30,000. But there are an estimated 10,000 others without proper papers and in 2005, the Hong Kong authorities stopped issuing student and work permits to Nepalis.

The Hong Kong Nepalis' Foundation wants Nepalis to be treated like other Hong Kong citizens under the Basic Law, Bill of Rights and Hong Kong's obligations towards the protection of the language and culture of minorities under international law.

The Foundation's Ekraj Rai handed over a petition to Hong Kong government head, Donald Tsang on 11 January and says he has got an immediate and positive response from the government that it will look into the demands.

"There is no question that our demands will not be fulfilled, since the government is legally required to fulfil them," Rai told Nepali Times. From this month, some Hong Kong public libraries have started stocking Nepali language books and government parks, zoos and hospitals will soon have notice boards also in Nepali. Nearly 20 schools where Nepali students are enrolled have started compulsory Nepali language classes.

However, Nepalis without proper papers are facing a different kind of problem. Some 10,000 Nepalis are in limbo after the Hong Kong government cancelled work permits in 2005. Maya Rai of the Domestic Workers' Union of Hong Kong says: "Many Nepalis have been forced to return to Nepal because their permits were not renewed."

Rai joined forces with the Asian Workers' Union to hold rallies, but so far the government hasn't changed its mind. Local Nepali businessmen say Kathmandu has to raise the issue of the workers as well as the visa hassles for Nepalis visiting Hong Kong at the highest diplomatic level.