The Kantipur Media Group (KMG) on Wednesday launched its much-anticipated shift to reader-revenue based strategy from the legacy advertising model. Under the new plan, the group has raised the price of its print editions, introducing digital subscription under which a print subscriber will have free access to an ad-free Kantipur One. The e-paper will also be downloadable on WhatsApp. Human narrated recordings of selected articles are also available. Readers abroad can buy digital access only subscriptions.

KMG Group Editorial Director Anup Kaphle wrote in a page 1 note: ‘We know this is a big shift, and Kantipur has never asked its readers before ... this is what allows us to invest in more reporters, more editors, more investigations and better journalism ...’