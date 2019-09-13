All photos: MONIKA DEUPALA

Indra Jatra — the chariot festival presided over by none other than the Living Goddess Kumari is in full swing.

Locally known as Yenyā, the festival dedicated to the god of rain Indra is marked with much enthusiasm and devotion by Hindus and Buddhists alike in Kathmandu Valley, and is celebrated for eight days with singing, dancing and feasting.

Indra Jatra is traditionally when Nepal’s rulers congregate at Hanuman Dhoka to be blessed by the Kumari as she is pulled past on her chariot.

People throng excitedly to see the chariot and to watch the ritual dances — featuring masked demons, gods and goddesses. Kathmandu’s famous Lakhey dancers are also part of the chariot procession.

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Prepping for Indra Jatra

Are you ready for Indra Jatra?